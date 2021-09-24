School trustees to meet Tuesday
SYRACUSE — The Wawasee Community School Corp. Board of Trustees will host a special meeting at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, at the Wawasee Middle School lecture room, 9850 N. Ind. 13 in Syracuse.
An executive session will follow the meeting at 7:30 p.m., according to a news release.
River cleanup yields results
ELKHART — This past Saturday, Sept. 18, residents worked with the Elkhart Environmental Center and staff from the Parks and Public Works Departments to clean up sections of the Elkhart River as part of the EEC’s annual river cleanup event.
Some volunteers started as early as 8:30 a.m. to canoe from the EEC to American Park to clean up the long stretch of river in between. More volunteers joined in from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to clean up the river and riverbank around American Park. In total, 14 volunteers gave more than 46 hours to haul out more than 960 pounds of trash, including three barrels, a shopping cart, metal tub, vacuum cleaner, and other various items, as well as 12 tires, according to a news release.
The Elkhart Environmental Center hosts at least one river clean up each year and welcomes volunteers. If you are interested in being added to their River Clean Up email list, email EECmail@coei.org. To learn more visit www.facebook.com/elkhartenvironmentalcenter and www.elkhartindiana.org/eec for updates on upcoming events.
Elkhart County Parks to host pancake breakfast
BRISTOL — Elkhart County Parks Department will host a pancake breakfast Oct. 2, from 7:30 to 11 a.m., at the Feedlot Shelter in Bonneyville Mill County Park.
In addition to the breakfast, the event will offer visitors the chance to watch flour-grinding demonstrations, explore the mill on a self-guided tour, and obtain some stone-ground products to take home. There will also be drawings for one-pound flour bags every 30 minutes during the event.
Admission to the breakfast is $6/person, and free to ages 4 and under. Bonneyville Mill County Park is located 2.5 miles east of Bristol, south of Ind. 120 at 53373 C.R. 131. Meet at the Feedlot Shelter, adjacent to the mill’s main parking lot.
Explore more upcoming programs and park activities at elkhartcountyparks.org.
Local author to host meet and greet
NAPPANEE — Local Indiana author, Judy Steffen Lambert, will host a meet-and-greet event Oct. 2, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the Nappanee Public Library, 157 N. Main St. She will be discussing the personal journey that inspired her book, “Party Lines, Prayers, and Privies: A Story of Three Generations of Strong Women”.
Light refreshment will be provided, as well as a chance to win a free copy of her book, according to a news release. Register to attend by visiting https://bit.ly/3DJKEaS or call (574) 773-7919
