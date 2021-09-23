School supplies to be accepted Saturday
GOSHEN — A “Pack-A-Bus” with school supplies, event will take place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Mark’s Church, 502 N. Main St.
Donations of notebooks, pencils, glue, erasers, and others will be collected by the volunteers from Community Corrections work release, according to a news release.
For more information contact goshenstmarks@comcast.net.
New Paris native named to string orchestra
GREENVILLE, SC — Matthew Lehman, a native of New Paris, has been named to the Bob Jones University String Orchestra.
Lehman is a senior majoring in keyboard performance, according to a news release.
Enchanted Forest event set for Oct. 22-23
WOLF LAKE — The staff at Merry Lea Environmental Learning Center of Goshen College will host the annual Enchanted Forest event, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Trail guides will lead family groups for one-hour hikes by lantern light to meet real “live” animals on the trails, according to a news release.
Merry Lea’s costumed staff and volunteers will talk about life as a native Indiana animal. They will discuss their favorite foods, fears, habitats and answer questions children and adults may have in family-friendly alternative Halloween event.
Registration is not required. The cost is $3.50 per person, but children age 2 and younger are free. The Enchanted Forest event will take place at Merry Lea’s Farmstead site, 2152 S. 425 West, Albion.
Directions and updates are available at goshen.edu/merrylea or the Merry Lea Facebook page. For questions regarding Merry Lea’s hours or new developments, contact merrylea@goshen.edu or (260) 799-5869.
Tailgate event set for Saturday
ELKHART — The Elkhart Food Truck and Tailgate Party will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday.
Kickoff for the Notre Dame/Wisconsin game will be at noon. The tailgate party will be at Elkhart and Civic Plaza and Central Park, 350 S. Main St. A Heart City mobile vaccination clinic will be on hand, along with food vendors, according to a news release.
