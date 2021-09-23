‘Vital Passage’ to be shown
GOSHEN — The feature-length documentary “Vital Passage,” filmed and edited by Goshen College students and faculty last year, will be shown at the Lerner Theatre in Elkhart, 410 S. Main St., Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
The film chronicles the story of David Plaut and his son, Sidney, Jewish merchants in Goshen, who risked their business and livelihood to provide a passage for Jews escaping the Holocaust, according to a news release.
This screening is free, but seats must be reserved through The Lerner. For more information visit https://thelerner.com/event/vital-passage-a-holocaust-rescue-story/.
Friday Fest set for Oct. 15
NAPPANEE — The last Friday Fest event of 2021 in Nappanee is set for Oct. 15.
The festival will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., and visitors can expect the biggest selection ever of food trucks, shopping booths and children’s activities, according to a news release.
All activities and booths will be located along East Lincoln Street between Main and Summit streets.
For more information, including how to participate as a vendor, artist, motorcycle exhibitor or volunteer, go to the “Events” page at visitnappanee.com or email visitnappanee@gmail.com.
VFW to host events this week
GOSHEN — VFW Post 985, 1201 W. Pike St., will host the following events over the next week.
- Friday — Broasted pork chop dinner serving from 5 p.m. until sold out. Bingo starts at 7 p.m., with early bird at 6:45 p.m. The band High Life will be playing in the bar from 7 to 10 p.m.
- Saturday — Tailgate Party, starting at noon — take snacks to share.
- Monday — Wing special, serving from 4 to 7 p.m.
- Tuesday — Burger Special, serving from 4 to 7 p.m.
- Wednesday — Regular menu, Treasure Chest drawing at 6:50 p.m.
- Thursday, Sept. 30 — Trivia, starting at 6:30 p.m.
Touch-a-truck this Saturday
GOSHEN — Local residents may travel to downtown Saturday to interact with city vehicles and meet staff.
The Touch-a-Truck event will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Main Street, between Jefferson Street and Lincoln Avenue, Children will be given the opportunity to touch, climb and explore the city’s equipment, trucks and other vehicles. The event is free and open to the public.
Some of the vehicles showcased will include an ambulance, police car, fire truck, snowplow, street sweeper, and Vactor truck, among others. Refreshments will be available while supplies last.
The event also will have staff representing most of the various city departments, which will give community members a chance to meet and talk with them, the release said.
