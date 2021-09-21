Author, farmer to host Oct. 6 event
SYRACUSE — Chautauqua-Wawasee is hosting an evening with author and peace-seeker Cliff Kindy, an Indiana organic farmer.
His book “Resurrection Peacemaking” recounts his 30 years working with Christian peacemaker teams in Iraq, Colombia, Israel/Palestine, Nigeria, Mexico and other spots around the world, according to a news release.
The presentation, discussion and workshop event will take place Oct. 6 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Oakwood Resort/Event Center, 702 E. Lake Road.
The event is free to attend, and registration is requested but not required. To register go to www.CHQW.org or call Debbie at 574-377-7543 or go to Facebook.com/ChautauquaWawasee.
County parks need volunteers
GOSHEN — Park visitors are invited to roll up their sleeves and lend a helping hand at one of the Elkhart County Parks upcoming volunteer events.
On Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon, parks staffers are doubling their efforts by hosting two Volunteer Work Days at two different park locations, according to a news release.
• Boot Lake Nature Preserve — This will be to assist staff in collecting seeds of native prairie plants. During the event, volunteers will receive guidance on plant identification and will learn techniques on collecting seeds for future park projects. Participants are encouraged by organizers to bring work gloves and wear long sleeves for the prairie. Meet at Boot Lake Nature Preserve, located one mile northwest of Elkhart at 51430 C.R. 3.
• Baintertown Dam in River Preserve County Park — This will be to help preserve and protect the park’s ecosystem through the removal of invasive plants. Volunteers will work alongside park staff to fight the spread of non-native plants, including bush honeysuckle and multiflora rose, and make room for native plants to grow and flourish. All equipment will be provided, but participants should wear gloves and bring loppers or shears.
Participants should meet at the Baintertown Dam parking lot, located along C.R. 142 in River Preserve County Park, Goshen.
Registration is required for both volunteer events. To sign up, visit elkhartcountyparks.org. To learn more about other year-round opportunities, visit elkhartcountyparks.org/volunteer.
County council, commissioners to meet
GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Board of Commissioners and the County Council, along with the Design Review Committee will conduct a special meeting Tuesday at 5 p.m., in the training room of the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, 26861 C.R. 26, Elkhart.
This meeting will be for planning purposes, to receive a report on the status of the county courts project and to conduct any and all other business that may come before them, according to a news release. The public is invited to attend.
