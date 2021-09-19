Fall events lined up at Milford Public Library
MILFORD – The Milford Public Library, 101 N. Main St., has several events lined up for the fall season.
Fall Story Time kicks off Sept. 29 at 10:30 a.m., with the theme “Colors of Fall.” Wear your favorite fall color and join Miss Trisha as she reads stories filled with fall colors. Story time is a free program for children ages 3-6. Sign up at the children’s circulation desk today to receive the ZOOM link. Pick up make-and-take craft packets for this story time at the children’s circulation desk starting Sept. 20. No library card needed.
Halloween – If you’d like to donate library is accepting full sized candy bars and monetary donations to be used for treats. You may donate at the adult circulation desk.
The Lego Crew Challenge – Lego crew, ages 18 and under, is still being done remotely so the crew will make their builds at home and then submit a photo of their finished project to milford@milford.lib.in.us by 8 p.m. Sept. 26. Staff will then vote for the winning submission and the winner will receive a new lego kit. No library card needed.
September is national library card sign-up month. To celebrate, the library is giving away a free book tote to everyone who registers for a new library card. Application for library cards are processed at the adult circulation desk.
Requirements for a library card:
• Must be 6 yrs. old or older
• Resident of Van Buren or East Jefferson Township
• Have photo ID and a piece of mail with your current address. Minors (under 18) need a legal guardian’s signature and photo ID.
For more information visit www.milford.lib.in.us.
ORV accident claims life of Madison man
RIPLEY COUNTY – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an off-road vehicle (ORV) crash that claimed one life.
The crash occurred at approximately 9:25 p.m., Saturday, near the 9000 block of South C.R. 75 W., according to a news release
Initial investigation shows that Tyler Asche, 36, of Madison, was traveling downhill on a gravel roadway when he lost control of his side-by-side ORV.
Asche, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was partially ejected from the ORV and pinned underneath as it came to rest on its side. He was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and was later pronounced dead.
The passenger in the ORV, who was wearing a seatbelt, only suffered minor injuries, the release said.
This investigation is still underway, and an exact cause of death is pending autopsy results.
