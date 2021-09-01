Over the Rhine, Newcomer to perform
GOSHEN — Ohio-based folk duo Over the Rhine and Indiana-based singer-songwriter Carrie Newcomer will perform at Goshen College at 7:30 p.m., Sept. 17, kicking off a Performing Arts Series.
The concert will take place in the Music Center’s Sauder Concert Hall, 1700 S. Main St.
Tickets range from $30 to $45 and are available online at goshen.edu/tickets or at the box office.
Post offices to close for Labor Day
INDIANAPOLIS — Post offices throughout Indiana will be closed Monday in observance of Labor Day.
There will be no mail delivery or caller service on that day, according to a news release. All services resume Tuesday.
Customers who wish to purchase stamps, mail packages, or ship urgent letters or packages on Monday may use the self-service kiosks available at select post offices.
The kiosks accept credit or debit cards and can handle about 80% of typical postal transactions, such weigh packages and dispense postage for Priority Express, Priority, First-Class and Parcel Post mail.
For more information visit usps.com and usps.com/postalfacts.
Elkhart County program receives grant
MERRILLVILLE — Eighteen organizations will receive grants from Northern Indiana Public Service Co. to help fund their safety education and training projects throughout Northern Indiana.
This year, NIPSCO has granted a total of $63,000, according to a news release. Over the past four years since this grant program was initiated, a total of 62 projects were funded, totaling $213,000 in grant donations that positively impact safety education and programming within the NIPSCO’s service territory.
Of the 18 organizations, this year’s recipients includes Elkhart County Safe Kids, a child passenger safety consultation program.
Information on the annual NIPSCO public safety grant opportunity is shared with communities throughout the company’s 32-county service area.
A selection committee comprised of several NIPSCO departments reviews applications against a set of criteria and chooses grant recipients each year, the release said.
For more information visit NIPSCO.com/SafetyGrant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.