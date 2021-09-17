Budget hearing set for Tuesday
MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury Community Schools board of education will host a public budget hearing at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
The hearing will take place at the administration center at 56853 Northridge Drive, according to a news release.
Park Board to meet Monday
GOSHEN — The Goshen Park Board will meet at 4:30 pm., Monday, at the City Courts Building, 111 E. Jefferson St.
The public may join in person or virtually by following this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89736482570
School board to meet
LIGONIER — The West Noble school board will meet at 7 p.m. Monday.
The meeting will take place at the Green Room of the corporation office, 505 N. U.S. 33, according to a news release.
Theater sets COVID protocol policy
GOSHEN — The Goshen Theater has announced a new COVID protocol.
For all events at the theater, this will depend on the color status of Elkhart County according to the in.gov county map, according to a news release.
Yellow: Masks and physical distancing encouraged for everyone.
Orange: Mask and physical distancing required.
Red: All public events at the theater will be cancelled or postponed.
“We will work closely with our performers and our renters to reschedule at no additional cost,” said the theater’s board chair, Julia Gautsche, adding that there may be possibilities to move events outside if there is enough room for physical distancing.
Private rentals with an invited attendance can happen given appropriate COVID protocols and capacity limits.
For additional information, contact the Goshen Theater’s Managing Director Amber Burgess at 574-312-3701.
USDA extends pandemic assistance deadline
WASHINGTON, DC – The U.S. Department of Agriculture is providing additional time for livestock and poultry producers to apply for the Pandemic Livestock Indemnity Program.
Producers who suffered losses during the pandemic due to insufficient access to processing may now apply for assistance for those losses and the cost of depopulation and disposal of the animals through Oct. 12, rather than the original deadline of Sept. 17, according to a news release.
PLIP is part of USDA’s Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative.
Visit farmers.gov/plip for more information on how to apply.
To learn more about USDA’s commitment to deliver financial assistance to farmers, ranchers and agricultural producers and businesses who have been impacted by COVID-19 market disruptions, visit farmers.gov/pandemic-assistance.
