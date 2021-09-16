Poker Classic to raise money for clubs
WAKARUSA — Poker fans will be able to take part in a Texas Hold’em-style tournament to raise money for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County.
The event will take place Nov. 6-7 at Nelson’s Catering Hall, 607 Nelson’s Pkwy. The tournament will follow World Series of Poker basic guidelines and rules, according to a news release. The final table contest will be broadcast live on the internet, produced by Windy City Poker.
Registration for the tournament is at bgcg.ejoinme.org/poker2021, which also has rules for the event listed.
Honor Ride set for Saturday
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office will sponsor Honor Ride Saturday starting at the LaGrange County 4-H Fairgrounds, E. 075 North in LaGrange.
Registration will be from 9 to 11 a.m., with kick stands up at 11 a.m., according to a news release. Food and prizes will be available.
Registration will be at 0875 S. Ind. 9, LaGrange. For information call (26) 463-7491.
Leaf Collection Competition continues
ELKHART — Fall 2021 marks the fourth consecutive year that the Elkhart County Landfill will continue its Leaf Collection Competition.
The Leaf Collection Competition provides individuals and organizations a financial incentive to collect and drop off leaves at the Elkhart County Landfill, according to a news release
The landfill opens participation to both individuals and organizations residing within Elkhart County. Up to 25 teams can participate from Sept. 20 to Dec. 20 and sign up ends Sept. 25. Teams are volunteer-based and can only collect leaves from unincorporated areas. Participants must also drop off their leaves at the Elkhart County Landfill for weighing.
The landfill updates competition results approximately once a week, and teams must meet a one-ton threshold to compete for a portion of the $50,000 prize. Since the program’s inception in 2018, 27 teams have participated and collected 637.47 tons of leaves, the release said.
To sign up, go to www.elkhartcountylandfill.com.
Library board to host budget hearing
MILFORD — The Milford Public Library Board of Trustees will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, with the meeting starting with a public hearing on the 2022 budget.
The meeting will take place at the library meeting room, 101 N. Main St., according to a news release.
