Freedom Walk set for GHS track
GOSHEN — This weekend, the athletic track at Goshen High School will be the site of a 24-hour walk — all for a cause.
“Freedom Walk” will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday and will continue for 24 hours. Sponsored by the Goshen Rotary International, the event will be a fundraiser for Destiny Rescue, an international, non-profit, Christian organization based in Australia that focuses on rescuing underage girls out of situations involving sex trafficking and sexual exploitation.
According to information from the organization, Destiny Rescue operates in nine countries around the globe and plans to be rescuing in 30 countries by the end of 2030.
To donate or to register for the event visit go.destinyrescue.org/freedomwalk.
Library to host short film fest
ELKHART — The viewers will be the judges during the free Manhattan Short Film Festival Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. hosted by Elkhart Public Library at the Elkhart Environmental Center.
The festival is an international event, according to a news release.
Hosted outside at the environmental center, 1717 E. Lusher Ave., the public is invited to screen 10 short films and vote on their favorite. All 10 finalists are eligible to be nominated in the Academy Awards’ short film category.
Staffs from Kona Ice and Dutch Kernel will be at the Environmental Center serving snacks during the screenings. Attendees are asked to take blankets or camp chairs for seating.
The 10 films represent eight countries, including the U.S., Canada, France, the United Kingdom, Italy and Afghanistan. All of the films are less than 20 minutes in run time, the release said.
Visit MyEPL.org/events for more information.
Vaccine clinic set for Saturday
ELKHART — The Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition, in partnership with Heart City Health and Radio La Raza WKAM-1460, will hold its next drive-thru COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine clinic Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of NIHHC’s Elkhart office, 444 N. Nappanee St.
Everyone age 12 and older is welcome, and first and second doses will be offered, according to a news release. No documents are required and community members are asked to register for their appointments now by calling or sending a WhatsApp message to NIHHC’s COVID-19 hotline at (574) 206-3938 or by calling 1-877-21-SALUD (72583).
Concord school trustees to meet Monday
ELKHART — The Concord Community Schools Board of Trustees will meet at 4 p.m., Monday, for a budget workshop.
The workshop will take place at the Concord Education Center, 59040 Minuteman Way, according to a news release.
