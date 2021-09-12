Library activities set for this week
SYRACUSE – The Syracuse Public Library, 115 E. Main St., will be hosting a number of events and meetings this week.
- Mahjong meets at 10 a.m. today in the downstairs meeting room. Players of all skill levels – including those wanting to learn the game – are invited to attend. The “Dungeons and Dragons” group meets at 2 p.m., setting up in the downstairs meeting room as well. Both of these groups meet every Monday.
- On Thursday the adult book club will be meeting at 1 p.m., in person, in the meeting room to discuss “Looking for Alaska,” by John Green. The same day Gregg Palmer will be providing Medicare help at 6 p.m. in the Rosalyn Jones Room.
- Children have homeschool class and story time. Both programs occur at 10:30 a.m. Story time is perfect for toddlers and preschoolers, while homeschool class is aimed at school-age children. Weather permitting, home-schooled children will learn how to build a solar cooker.
- The Workshop, an adult writing group, will meet at 11 am. Saturday. Bring something to share or come for conversation and to listen to other writers share their pieces. The group offers a supportive environment for pursuing writing.
- The Adult Reading Challenge continues and officially ends Oct. 15, and the library has been collecting special promos throughout the year to serve as prizes. Participants track their reading progress by listing titles either independently or by using the library’s monthly chart, which is available for pick up or online. They can also save their due date slips. Books are not required to have come from the Syracuse Public Library. Contact Becky Brower with any questions at bbrower@syracuse.lib.in.us or (574) 457-3022.
Pre-bargaining meeting set for Tuesday
SYRACUSE – The Wawasee Community School Corporation Board of Trustees will host a pre-barganing public hearing at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The hearing will take place at the Wawasee High School Warrior Room, #1 Warrior Path Bldg. 1, Syracuse.
DNR: Bird feeding can resume
INDIANAPOLIS – Hoosiers in all Indiana counties can now resume feeding birds, The Indiana Dept. of Natural Resources announced Friday.
DNR had recommended a statewide moratorium on bird feeding earlier this summer to slow the spread of a still-undetermined illness that is killing birds across the state, according to a news release. Biologists identified more than 750 possible cases in 76 counties that involved a specific set of clinical signs, including crusty eyes, eye discharge, and neurological issues.
The actions of many Hoosiers significantly helped the DNR’s work related to the disease outbreak, the release said.
