Taste of Kosciusko set for today
WARSAW — The Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual Taste of Kosciusko event from 4 to 8 p.m., today, in downtown Warsaw.
The event will feature restaurants and food vendors from across Kosciusko County, according to a news release. Attendees will be able to purchase taste tickets at the event for $1 each to try sample-sized menu items. Each vendor will also be selling regular menu items. This event is in conjunction with the Kosciusko Kettleheads Homebrew Fest. Admission to the Kettleheads tent is $40, which gains patrons a tasting glass and samples of more than 45 locally made beers and ciders.
Proceeds will be donated to Combined Community Services.
Hand-sanitizing stations may be available and social distancing is recommended.
Lakeland school board to meet
LAGRANGE — The Lakeland School Corp. Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
The meeting will take place at the corporation office at 0825 E. 075 North, LaGrange.
Library book sale Oct. 8-11
NAPPANEE — Hundreds of items will be available for purchase during the annual Friends of the Library Book Sale Oct. 8-11, at the Nappanee Public Library at 157 N. Main St.
The price starts at 50 cents per pound and will be reduced daily. All items will be free on Oct. 11, according to a news release.
The sale will be held in the library’s meeting rooms, during library hours. Doors will close to shoppers 15 minutes before listed closing time.
A pre-sale will be available to all Friends of the Library members on Oct. 7 from 7 to 9 p.m.
Model railroad show set for Oct. 16
NAPPANEE — Elkhart Model Railroad Club will host its 16th annual Train Show, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 16, at Claywood Event Center, 13924 N. 1100 West (County Line Road).
The show will feature model train museums displaying a vast range of sizes and styles. It will also offer 150 vendor tables, representing all scales of model trains. Admissions are only $5 per person, ages 12 and younger are free with a paid adult.
Entry fees will contribute to maintenance costs of both trains and related materials displayed at the Elkhart Model Railroad Club facility which is open to the public from 7 to 9 p.m. on the first, second and fourth Friday of each month. The EMRRC is also open to visitors each third Friday from 8 to 9 p.m.
For more information on the train show or Elkhart Model Railroad Club, visit www.emrrc.com or email info@emrrc.com.
