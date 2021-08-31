Fairfield board meeting canceled
GOSHEN — The scheduled Sept. 23 Fairfield Community Schools board meeting has been canceled, an announcement from the school administration states. No reason for the cancelation was given.
BMV announces Labor Day hours
INDIANAPOLIS – All Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicle branches will be closed Saturday through Monday in observance of the Labor Day holiday.
Branches will resume regularly scheduled business hours Tuesday.
For a complete list of branch locations and hours, to complete an online transaction, or to find a 24-hour BMV Connect kiosk, visit IN.gov/BMV.
”Pets and Zoos” coming to the Ruthmere
ELKHART — Andrea Barbour, Outreach Curator of the Ruthmere Museum, 302 E. Beardsley Ave., will present a Gallery Talk on the “Pets and Zoos in the Victorian Era” Friday at 11 a.m.
Gallery Talks feature a 20-minute discussion on an object/artwork within the Ruthmere, collection or a person or event in local history, according to a news release. Gallery Talks are sponsored by 1st Source Bank and are free and open to the public.
Regular guided tours of Ruthmere Museum and Havilah Beardsley House are Tuesday through Saturday on the hour, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday 1 to 3 p.m. For more information visit www.Ruthmere.org.
Syracuse Library announces fall activities
SYRACUSE — Several activities will be taking place Sept. 6-11 and later in the fall at the Syracuse Public Library, located at 115 E. Main St.
First Homeschool Program Launches: Home-schoolers are invited to visit the library at 10:30 a.m. each Friday from Sept. 10 through Nov. 19. Subjects will rotate each week, with planned topics including music, science, cardboard engineering, art and history. September’s tentative schedule is music Sept. 10 and solar cooking Sept. 17, weather permitting. On Sept. 24, the library will welcome special guest Terry Trimmer, who will give a presentation on the Revolutionary War.
Story times will also resume at 10:30 a.m. each Friday, starting Sept. 10. Take-and-make crafts will also resume in September, with a new one each week.
The library will be closed Sept. 6 in observation of Labor Day. Normal hours resume Sept. 7.
All are welcome to visit the library from 4-8 p.m., Sept. 7, to see a 3D printer in action upstairs in the young adult department. People will be able to purchase mini figurines created by the printer as part of the demonstration.
A neon sign craft project will be offered at 5 p.m., Sept. 9. Call the library at (574) 457-3022 or message its Facebook page to secure a spot.
The decluttering support group will meet promptly at noon, Sept. 9, with doors closing five minutes after its start. The group offers support to those looking to downsize or simplify their belongings.
