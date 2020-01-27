Public invited to VFW events
GOSHEN — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 985, 1201 W. Pike St., invites the public to eat and join in several upcoming events this week.
Burgers will be served from 4 to 8 p.m. today. Cost is $2.
On Wednesday, pizza bread will be available from 5 to 7 p.m.
Jerri's stuffed burgers will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday. Bingo will begin at 7 p.m., and music by Point & Click will start at 7 p.m.
Program to focus on avoiding sugary beverages
GOSHEN — A free program, presented by Virginia Aparicio, Purdue University Extension Educator in Health & Human Sciences in Elkhart County, will focus on sugary beverages, their effects on health and tips on how to switch to healthier drinks.
This program will be held at 1 p.m. Feb. 4 at the Purdue Extension Elkhart County office, located on the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds, 17746 C.R. 34.
When it comes to health, it’s clear sugary drinks should be avoided, Purdue Extension officials stated in a news release, adding there is a range of healthier beverages that can be consumed in their place, with water being the top option.
To register for the event, call the Extension Office at 574-533-0554 or email fink24@purdue.edu. This program and all programs of the Purdue University Extension Service are open to everyone.
Out of the Darkness Walk announced
GOSHEN — The second annual Michiana Out of the Darkness Community Walk, hosted by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Indiana Chapter, will be held at 12:30 p.m. Sept. 26 at Shanklin Park, 411 W. Plymouth Ave.
The walk supports the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s education and support programs and its goal to reduce the annual U.S. rate of suicide 20% by the year 2025. Last year, approximately 100 people from around Michiana joined the quarter of a million people who walked in towns across the United States to draw attention to the fight for suicide prevention.
“Suicide touches one in five American families. We hope that by walking we will draw attention to this issue and keep other families from experiencing a suicide loss," Stephen Gray, event chairman and volunteer, said. "Our ultimate goal is to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide."
Last year, the walk raised more than $10,000 for suicide prevention. Registration is open and free of charge at afsp.org/Michiana. The goal this year is to bring in $13,000 for the walk. Companies interested in sponsoring the walk or individuals who would like to volunteer may contact Stephen Gray at michianaAFSPwalk@gmail.com or 574-322-8597.
Waterford Crossing to host Souper Bowl event
GOSHEN — Waterford Crossing Senior Living, 1332 Waterford Circle, is hosting a Souper Bowl soup and salad bar from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday.
The meal will be complimentary for those who tour either an assisted living apartment, healthcare accommodation or condominium, or a $5 donation to charity will be accepted.
“We enjoy every opportunity to highlight our chef’s culinary skills to the community and to show the community what our campus has to offer," Lisa Zollinger, community services representative at Waterford Crossing, said.
Tours will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information, call 574-536-0313.
