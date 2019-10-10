Public invited to Elkhart Township fire open house
GOSHEN — The Elkhart Township Fire Department will host its annual fire prevention open house from 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. Saturday at 116 S. Greene Road.
The public is invited to take part in education and goodies for the kids.
Concord schools hosting event on dyslexia
The community is invited to a free event Concord Community Schools will host for local residents who want to learn more about what dyslexia is, how students are screened for dyslexia and what steps can be taken to support student learning.
Members of the public are invited to attend the one-hour “Exploring Dyslexia” information night from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The event will take place at the MOVE UP Academy, located in the lower level of Concord Intermediate School, 59197 C.R. 13 South, Elkhart. Enter through Door 16.
While the community information night is primarily designed to answer parent questions about students who have dyslexia, any area residents may attend. Translation services will be provided for Spanish-speaking families. To learn more, go online to concord.k12.in.us/dyslexia.
Special Olympics kick-off event set
Westview and Lakeland students are planning an annual event to kick off the Special Olympics program in LaGrange County.
From 6-7:30 p.m. Nov. 8 in the Westview gymnasium, there will be various games and activities for all levels of athletes with intellectual or developmental disabilities. This is open to all people age 3 and older.
Contact Westview staff member Sherrie Davis at 260-768-4404, ext. 1005, or Stephanie Oakley at 260-768-4146, ext. 6154, for more information or for a registration form.
The evening will be filled with many different activities, including bowling, basketball, cornhole, face painting, pumpkin decorating, miniature golf and a picture station.
Post offices to close for Columbus Day
INDIANAPOLIS — Retail services at post offices throughout Indiana will be closed on Monday in recognition of Columbus Day. Regularly scheduled mail delivery, P.O. box and caller services will also be suspended for the holiday.
Customers requiring postal services can use the self-service kiosk available at select post offices. The ATM-like kiosk, which accepts debit and credit cards only, can handle 80% of the transactions conducted at the retail counter such as buying stamps, mailing a parcel, or shipping an urgent letter or package by Express or Priority Mail.
Access to an SSK is available 24-hours a-day, seven-days-a-week. Go to usps.com, Find Locations and enter a ZIP Code to find a nearby post office that has an SSK.
Mail will be delivered as scheduled on Tuesday, and post offices will resume regularly scheduled retail lobby hours.
Grants for breast cancer services awarded
Successful sales of the Breast Cancer Awareness specialty license plate has enabled the Indiana Breast Cancer Awareness Trust to award $608,000 in competitive grants this year.
The Breast Cancer Awareness specialty license plate is sold through the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles. Five organizations serving Elkhart County, including Indiana Women in Need Foundation, Maple City Health Care Center, Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center, United Health Services/Breast Health Programs and the YWCA of Greater Lafayette, together received nearly $105,000 for breast cancer screening and diagnostic programs and/or patient support.
For more information about the Indiana Breast Cancer Awareness Trust, visit breastcancerplate.org.
