Public invited to Disabled American Veterans events
GOSHEN — Disabled American Veterans Chapter 15, 708 W. Pike St., invites the public to eat and join in several upcoming events.
Bingo will be held at 6 p.m. Mondays.
Fish dinners will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Cost is $6.
On Friday, a Valentine's Day special dinner of smoked pork chops and fixings will be available for $7. Dinner will begin at 5 p.m.
On Feb.15, there will be karaoke by Ronda Jordan from 7 to 10 p.m.
Local student named to Trevecca Nazarene dean's list
NASHVILLE — Trevecca Nazarene University has named Emily Yoder of Middlebury to the dean's list for the fall 2019 semester.
To be named to the dean's list, undergraduates must attain a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.00 grading scale.
Milk Bank, Goshen Health open Donor Milk Express site
Goshen Health is partnering with The Milk Bank to open the region’s first Donor Milk Express site, where families of infants can purchase up to 40 oz. of pasteurized donor human milk without a prescription.
Quick access to PDHM allows parents of healthy newborns to supplement with human milk instead of formula, providing babies with a healthy start and parents with peace of mind. DMX is available to help bridge the gap between leaving the hospital and a successful breastfeeding routine.
“Our mission is to care for mothers, newborns and families with compassion and respect while providing excellent care before, during and after their stay at Goshen Hospital,” Julie Crossley, chief nursing officer at Goshen Health, said. “By partnering with The Milk Bank, we are able to offer our families access to donor milk that can help many newborns get a healthy start to life.”
Research indicates that next to their mothers’ own milk, PDHM is the safest option for infants, including premature and fragile babies. The Milk Bank collects raw breast milk donations from hundreds of approved donor mothers; tests and pasteurizes the milk in batches; and ships bottles of frozen PDHM to hospital NICUs, outpatients and DMX locations.
This DMX site is located at Goshen Hospital’s Circle of Caring Birthplace, 200 High Park Ave. Parents interested in purchasing PDHM should contact The Milk Bank or visit TheMilkBank.org/dmx to complete a purchase order form. If families are interested in purchasing more than 40 oz., they may consider becoming an outpatient.
100 Women Who Care gives makes donation to mental health facility
MIDDLEBURY — The groundbreaking for Stable Grounds could happen as early as this spring and a $10,000 grant from 100 Women Who Care will help make it possible, according to officials with the Community Foundation of Elkhart County.
A total of $375,000 is being raised so a barn with stalls, a classroom, offices and a show arena can be constructed on 3.65 acres on the main campus for Middlebury schools. The women who attended the January meeting of 100 Women Who Care heard the presentation from Jane Allen, superintendent of Middlebury Community Schools, and awarded the quarterly grant to the effort.
Kori Cripe, a counselor at Heritage Intermediate School, has been doing equine therapy at her home for eight years. Along with Allen, she has been talking for the past number of years about getting a facility established to provide students with social-emotional therapeutic activities using therapy trained miniature horses and donkeys. Two years ago, they started finding donors and creating a nonprofit. Das Dutchman Essenhaus donated the land and another major donor has come through to help pay for the building, officials stated. In addition, the Middlebury school board agreed recently to help pay for maintenance, utilities and staffing related to the facility because of how it will help students.
The donation from 100 Women Who Care will help students be able to interact with miniature horses and donkeys sooner.
