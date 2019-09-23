Public can view voting equipment
GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Election Board will be holding several public demonstrations of the new voting equipment first used in this year’s municipal primary.
These sessions will allow any member of the public to become familiar with the new election equipment and run a sample ballot if they have not yet had the opportunity to do so.
According to Elkhart County Clerk Chris Anderson, this hybrid system consists of a touchscreen ballot marker as well as a combined ballot scanner and tabulator. This setup complies with the requirement of having a voter verifiable paper trail. The voter verifiable paper trail allows the voter to check a paper summary of their ballot selections before submitting it to be tabulated.
The first session, today at the Elkhart Public Library, coincides with National Voter Registration Day. People wishing to register to vote or ask questions about the election process may visit the voter registration table set up during the Election Board's visit to the library.
The final session for this fall will be Oct. 12 at St. James A.M.E. Church at 122 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive in Elkhart.
Public equipment demonstrations will be held during these times at the following locations:
- Elkhart Public Library — Today from 2 to 5 p.m. (National Voter Registration Day)
- Goshen Public Library — This Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m.
- Bristol Public Library — This Thursday from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.
- Elkhart Public Library — Oct. 2 from 5 to 8 p.m.
- Goshen Public Library — Oct. 3 from 4 to 7 p.m.
- St. James A.M.E. Church — Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Anyone who would like to see and test out the new machines is invited to attend any of these events.
Cruise-in finale at Essenhaus
MIDDLEBURY — Das Dutchman Essenhaus will have its Classic Car Cruise-In Finale this Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Last year's attendance surpassed 1,500 classic cars, organizers said.
Registration for participants showcasing their classic car will begin at 11 a.m. Participants can enjoy door prize giveaways, a 10% off dining coupon and a 15% off shopping pass for the Village Shops.
The event is free. The food tent will open at 2 p.m. Offerings include an $8 burger meal deal ($5 burger only), and $7 hot dog meal deal ($4 hot dog only), which includes chips, a cookie and drink. Hand-dipped ice cream for $1.50 will be scooped from 2-8 p.m.
Essenhaus is located at 240 U.S. 20 Middlebury. For more information, go online to www.Essenhaus.com.
Public invited to VFW events
GOSHEN — Goshen Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 985, 1201 W. Pike St., invites the public to several events this week at the post.
• Today, $2 burgers will be served from 4 to 8 p.m.
• On Wednesday, diners can order from the menu from 5–7 p.m.
• On Friday, a broasted pork chop dinner will be served from 5–7 p.m. with bingo beginning plat at 7 p.m.
• On Saturday, there will be a gun raffle at 5 p.m. followed by music at 7 p.m. by PT and the Cruisers. Light food will be served.
Public invited to talk on Christian Zionism in the Holy Land
ELKHART — Michiana Voices for Middle East Peace invites the public to a talk this Thursday by Don Wagner on "Undermining Justice in the Holy Land: How Christian Zionism Supports Settler Colonialism and Distorts the Gospel of Jesus Christ.”
Wagner is an ordained Methodist minister, a leading authority on Christian Zionism and a faculty member (retired) at North Park University in Chicago. The meeting, set for 7 p.m., will be held at the Anabaptist Mennonite Biblical Seminary , 3003 Benham Ave., in the Lambright Center. (Use the north entrance). The meeting is free and open to the public.
