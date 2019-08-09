LAGRANGE
Patrons can comment on new library services
The public is invited to participate in an upcoming patron feedback session at the LaGrange County Public Library at 7 p.m. Aug. 20.
The library staff is in the process of creating a new long-range plan to guide the staff in providing library services to the community. In support of this effort, a study is being conducted to assist with the planning process.
The end result, library officials said, will be a plan that will clearly identify the wants and needs of the community with regard to future library services.
Library staffers said they are interested in LaGrange County residents’ experiences, thoughts and ideas about library service.
The meeting will take place in the Community Room of the LaGrange County Public Library, 203 W. Spring St.
Refreshments will be served.
GOSHEN
Extension to offer bee, honey program
The public is invited to learn more about bees and honey during an educational program at Purdue Extension Elkhart County Office, located at the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds, at 1 and 7 p.m. Aug. 26.
Honey is a substance produced by bees from the nectar of flowers and plants. Commonly used as a sweetener in foods, honey is growing as an ingredient in medicine and health care products. The group will learn the importance of bees as pollinators in gardens and also review gardening and beekeeping basics, including resources for those interested in getting more involved in gardening and beekeeping. This lesson will cover the use of honey in food, health care and medicine and teach participants how to select and care for honey. Favorite recipes from the National Honey Board and FoodLink will be provided along with a tasting of one or more recipes.
The program is free and will be presented by Mary Ann Lienhart Cross, Extension educator
Register in advance by calling the Extension Office at 574-533-0554. Those who need reasonable accommodation to participate in this program should contact Mary Ann Lienhart Cross at 574-533-0554 or lienhart@purdue.edu by Aug. 19.
LAGRANGE
Town Council to meet Aug. 19
The LaGrange Town Council will meet Aug. 19 prior to its regular meeting to discuss the 2020 budget. The meeting will take place at Town Hall, 1201 N. Townline Road, at 5:30 p.m. The regular meeting will still take place at 7 p.m., town officials said. This is an open meeting.
OKLAHOMA CITY
Goshen resident graduates
Goshen resident Joshua Lee Battles graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma with a bachelor of science degree in accounting as a part of the summer class, which included 483 students.
BENTON
Teacher compensation hearing Aug. 20
Public testimony will be taken at a public hearing regarding teacher compensation and collective bargaining for Fairfield Teacher Union and Fairfield Community Schools at 3:45 p.m. Aug. 20.
The meeting will take place in the board room of the administration building, 67240 C.R. 31.
ELKHART
Committee of corrections board to meet
The executive committee of the Elkhart County Community Corrections Advisory Board will meet at 7 a.m. Tuesday in executive session, which is not open to the public.
Immediately following that meeting, at 7:30 p.m the Elkhart County Community Corrections Advisory Board will meet in executive session.
Both will meet at the Elkhart County Law Enforcement Center, 26861 C.R. 26.
The two executive sessions are to discuss strategy concerning litigation matters and security systems; to discuss people over whom they have jurisdiction; to discuss records classified as confidential by state or federal statute; and to discuss job performance evaluations of employees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.