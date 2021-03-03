Parkview LaGrange hosting Check-Up Day
LAGRANGE — Parkview LaGrange Hospital is hosting a Check-Up Day March 25.
In addition to offering low-cost blood tests, the event will include the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile and Francine’s Friends Mobile Mammography, creating easy access to a variety of wellness screenings.
Francine’s
As part of the Check-Up Day, the coach will be at Parkview LaGrange Hospital from 7 a.m. to noon.
Francine’s Friends offers convenience and privacy for mammograms, which take about 15 minutes. Specially trained technicians from the Breast Diagnostic Center will provide the mammography service.
All women older than 35 are welcome, insured or uninsured. BDC will bill insurance companies directly for insured women. For the uninsured, BDC offers a reduced rate if payment is made the day of service. Funding is also available for women who need assistance.
To make an appointment for the Francine’s Friends Mobile Mammography coach, call 260-483-1847 or 1-800-727-8439, ext. 68120.
For more information about additional Check-Up Days in 2021, visit parkview.com/checkupdays.
To follow health and safety protocols, all services will be available by appointment only, and face masks are required for everyone older than 2.
Blood tests
Like previous Check-Up Days, low-cost blood tests will be offered in convenient Wellness Packages:
• Wellness Package A: lipid profile and comprehensive metabolic profile, $35.
• Wellness Package B: all tests in Wellness Package A, plus a hemogram, $45.
• Wellness Package C: all tests in Wellness Package B, plus hemoglobin A1C and thyroid stimulating hormone (TSH), $80.
• Wellness Package D: all tests in Wellness package C, plus prostate specific antigen (PSA) for men older than 50, $105.
For blood tests included in one of the Wellness Packages, it is recommended that a person fast for at least 10 hours prior to the lab draw. Sips of water and prescription medications are permitted during the fast.
Single blood tests do not require fasting, but still require an appointment. Single tests available are: hemogram, $10; PSA, $30; TSH, $30; hemoglobin A1C, $20; and Vitamin D, $40.
Appointments for blood draws will be available between 7 and 9:30 a.m. Payment in advance is requested. To make an appointment for a blood draw, call 260-347-8125.
Ronald McDonald
The Care Mobile will be at Parkview LaGrange Hospital between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. as part of the Check-Up Day March 25. A mobile doctor’s office on wheels, it offers a convenient care option for families with children ages 0-18 years.
Available services include: wellness visits, screenings (hearing, vision, developmental), point-of-care testing (lead, strep, urine), fluoride treatments, immunizations, and childhood health and safety education.
The Care Mobile delivers no-charge services to families without medical insurance. Families with medical insurance are still invited to make an appointment and their insurance will be billed for services.
To make an appointment for the Care Mobile, call 1-877-PPG-TODAY (1-877-774-8632).
Commented
