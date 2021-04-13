Parent/caregiver survey now online, possible prizes available
GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Parent and Caregiver Survey launched online in English and Spanish on Monday, and will be open for responses until at least May 14.
The aim of the survey — coordinated by a group of leaders from Boys & Girls Club Elkhart County, CAPS, Community Foundation of Elkhart County, Horizon Education Alliance, The Source, and Crossroads United Way — is to hear from a broad sample of caregivers about their parenting needs, what resources they are using, and what barriers they are facing. The ultimate goal is to plan further work in the community to better support parents, caregivers, children, and families in Elkhart County, according to a news release.
Survey participants also have the opportunity to enter a drawing to win one of four $50 gift cards or one of three $100 gift cards. The winners will be able to choose between gift cards for Amazon, Meijer or Walmart. Entries are limited to one per parent or caregiver, duplicate entries will not be counted for the prize drawing.
The survey will address three core areas: community resources, community quality and mutual self-help, and parental capacity. The link to the survey is 2021parentsurvey.com and participants may choose between English and Spanish at the linked page.
HEA is a non-profit organization created by Elkhart County education and business leaders.
Drive-thru fish fry this Saturday
NORTH WEBSTER — North Webster Church of the Brethren will host a drive-through fish fry this Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m.
For $10, diners can get fish, cole slaw, baked beans and pie. The church is located at 7281 E. 600 North, in North Webster.
New ISP troopers get vehicles
BRISTOL — Four Indiana State troopers assigned to the Toll Road Post received their patrol cars Tuesday after successfully completing three months in the ISP Field Training Program.
The probationary troopers, Garrett Tharp, Samuel Waterhouse, Bryce Bustamante and Casey Davis, graduated from the 80th Indiana State Police Recruit Academy in December 2020, according to a news release.
Tharp and Waterhouse will be patrolling St. Joseph, Elkhart and LaGrange counties.
Bustamante will patrol Porter, LaPorte and St. Joseph counties.
Davis, a 2011 graduate of Wawasee High School in Syracuse, will patrol in LaGrange and Steuben counties.
The entire class was issued their Dodge Charger state police cars at the Indiana State Police Museum in Indianapolis.
While at the academy the recruits received 25 weeks of training. Their graduation was the culmination of more than 1,100 hours of training that included criminal law, emergency vehicle operations, firearms, and traffic law.
