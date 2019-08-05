ELKHART COUNTY
Online registration ends Saturday for bike ride
The annual Quilt Gardens Bike Ride will take place Aug. 17, with the online registration deadline this Saturday. Routes will range from 5 miles to 100 miles in distance.
The new family ride will offer distances of 5 miles or 9 miles and follows the Pumpkinvine Trail. Other routes offer distances of 30, 50, 70 or 100 miles. All routes pass by the Elkhart County quilt gardens so participants can stop and enjoy their beauty.
The uniqueness of the event is that participants have the option of starting in Elkhart, Goshen or Middlebury and they can start at whatever time they wish (although those riding 100 miles are asked to start at 7 a.m.), organizers stated.
More than 300 participants are expected to join in the ride this year while also raising money to help those fighting cancer. Funds raised benefit Cancer Resources, where 100% of donations stay in Elkhart County, organizers said. Over the last two years, Bike Elkhart, which hosts the Quilt Gardens Bike Ride has been able to donate $13,000 from the proceeds from the event.
Online registration for the event is open until this Saturday at www.quiltgardensride.com. On-site registration will open at 7 a.m. Aug. 17 in Elkhart, Goshen and Middlebury. For more information, visit www.quiltgardensride.com.
GOSHEN
Public invited to VFW events
Members of Goshen Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 985, 1201 W. Pike St., invite the public to upcoming events at the post.
On Wednesday, diners can order from the menu from 5 to 7 p.m.
On Friday, a Swiss steak dinner will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. Bingo will begin at 7 p.m.
On Saturday, lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
All of these events are open to the public.
GOSHEN
Entrepreneur to talk about worm compost
On Aug. 13 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Common Spirits, 111 E. Lincoln Ave., the public is invited to join Goshen Green Drinks members for a meeting about “Thinking Differently — Waste Can Benefit You.”
AJ Delgadillo will be talking about taking people's kitchen scraps and feeding it to worms to create compost that he sells at the Goshen Farmers Market. View more about his operation online at www.facebook.com/PostWasteWormFarm/
Tim Braun will be sharing about Emnet and smart sewers in South Bend (www.emnet.net).
For more information, contact Paul Steury at pauldsteury@gmail.com.
MADISON, Wis.
Middlebury native graduates
Middlebury, Indiana, resident Sami Miller-Edel graduated in the spring from the University of Wisconsin-Madison College of Agricultural & Life Science with a Master of Science degree in clinical nutrition.
Nearly 7,000 students received degrees during the University of Wisconsin-Madison's spring commencement ceremonies, May 10-11.
SHIPSHEWANA
Council to host budget workshop
The Shipshewana Town Council will meet at 3 p.m. Wednesday for a workshop concerning the 2020 budget. The meeting will take place at Town Hall, 345 N. Morton St.
ELKHART
Behavioral health services offered
Behavioral health services for pediatric and adult patients are now available at Heart City Health, 236 Simpson Ave. and 148 W. Hively Ave., Elkhart.
For adults, Heart City Health provides mental health and substance abuse services at both locations. For pediatric patients, telepsychiatry services are provided at the Simpson Avenue location. Telepsychiatry involves using video conferencing technology to connect a patient with a provider to offer a range of behavioral health services.
To register as a patient and make an appointment, call 293-0052. Heart City Health accepts commercial insurance, Medicaid and Medicare. For patients without insurance coverage, the facility has a sliding fee scale based on income and family size.
