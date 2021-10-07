Panel build set for Saturday
GOSHEN —On Saturday, Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County will host a panel build event with Team Construction at Silverwood Mennonite Church.
The event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon in the church parking lot at 1745 W. Lincoln Ave. Volunteers will work together to build the wall panels for a home to be constructed along West Wilden Avenue.
The house will be the first two-story home to be built by Habitat of Elkhart County.
Team Construction is the panel build sponsor for this year’s Builders Association build, providing both financial and volunteer support, according to a news release.
The Habitat homeownership program empowers working individuals and families to build and buy their own home.
Eating disorder treatment center opens
PLYMOUTH — Farrington Specialty Centers, headquartered in Fort Wayne, has expanded its services and is offering assessments and outpatient therapy.
Therapist Dana Clevering is directing operations at the new facility at 2855 Miller Drive, Suite 107, according to a news release.
Farrington Specialty Centers staff will treat eating disorders, body image concerns and compulsive exercise.
Homemaker cookbooks on sale
GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Extension Homemakers have created a cookbook that is available to the public, for purchase.
The cookbook features recipes that have won at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair in Open Class judging, according to a news release. The categories in the cookbook include: President’s Baked Item, Dairy Delicious, Fruits and Vegetables, Grilling, Breads and Quick Breads, Cakes and Pies, Cookies and Candy, and a This and That category. There are more than 700 recipes in the book, and additional tips and cooking ideas are also included, as well as an detailed index.
The cookbooks are being sold for $5 and can be purchased at the Purdue Extension Elkhart County office located on the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds, 17746 C.R. 34. Office hours are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Cash and checks are accepted.
