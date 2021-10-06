Walk-in COVID clinic available for veterans
GOSHEN — The VA Northern Indiana Health Care System is now offering a COVID-19 and flu vaccination walk-in clinic for veterans in Goshen.
The clinic will take place at the Goshen VA Center at 2606 Peddler’s Village Road, No. 210, on Wednesdays from 1 to 3:30 p.m. and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
For more information visit www.northernindiana.va.gov.
Zoo Boo set for later this month
SOUTH BEND — The Potawatomi Zoo will host Zoo Boo, its annual trick-or-treating event Oct. 22-23 from 4 to 8 p.m. and Oct. 24 from noon to 4 p.m.
The zoo is located at 500 S. Greenlawn Ave. Admission to Zoo Boo is free for Potawatomi Zoo members with ID and membership card for all named members attending, according to a news release.
For non-members, Zoo Boo admission is $11 for adults older than 15, $9 for seniors and children 3-14, and free for babies age 2 and under. Tickets can be purchased in advance online as an option, but it is not required.
Last admission for Zoo Boo each day is half an hour prior to closing. The zoo is closed for regular admission those days.
This year, the Treat Trail will be in the Picnic Grove. One ticket to the Treat Trail is included with each full-price paid admission. Otherwise, it is $3 per person. Each ticket will receive a bag of treats at the end of the trail. The Treat Trail is sponsored by local businesses and designed by zoo staff.
On Oct. 22-23, the Haunted Train is $5 per person, but may not be suitable for all ages.
The carousel will run every day. Tickets are $3 per seated rider for all days.
Regular amenities like the Zoo Gift Shop, Congo Café, Otter Outpost and Round Barn Bar will be open. Concessions will have coffee and hot chocolate as well as the regular menu. There will also be local food vendors.
Costumes are encouraged for both children and adults, but not required. In compliance with local health regulations, masks are recommended for guests ages 8 and older in inside spaces or outside when social distancing is not possible, the release said.
For the health and safety of our animals, some exhibits may be closed after dark. The best time to view the animals is on October 24.
Learn more at www.potawatomizoo.org/zooboo.
Genealogical society to meet
BRISTOL — The Elkhart County Genealogical Society will hold its monthly meeting Oct. 21, at 1 p.m. in the Bristol Public Library Community Room, 505 W. Vistula St.
Michelle Nash, curator of collections at the Elkhart County Historical Museum, will speak on how to care for your family treasures, focusing on old photos and textiles, according to a news release
The meeting is open to the public. Masks are recommended.
