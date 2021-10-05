Golf at night Oct. 16
LAGRANGE — Lakeland Junior/senior High School’s Kylee Watkins is hosting a night golf event at Heron Creek Golf Course Oct. 16, starting at 8.
The night golf event is part of Kylee’s senior project and the proceeds for the nine-hole round of golf will go to help support the Wounded Warrior Project, according to a news release.
The fee for a four-person team is $200. Each team will be provided glow-in-the-dark golf balls.
Prizes and refreshments will be available. Only a few open spots remain, so if interested, call Heron Creek’s Willie Riehl at (260) 529-9049.
Bake sale, bazaar set for church
GOSHEN — The Rock Run Church of the Brethren will hold its 57th Annual Bazaar and Bake Sale Oct. 30, 9 a.m. to noon at the church, located at 64985 C.R. 33.
Items for sale will include crafts, comforters (queen and twin size), fleece blankets, cinnamon rolls, pies, snacks and other food items, which will all be packaged, according to a news release.
Cookie walk cookies will be available in wrapped packages. There will not be a lunch counter this year.
All proceeds will benefit local charities.
For more information contact the church staff at (574) 642-4301
Comedian to perform at the Lerner
ELKHART — Comedian, actor and writer Rodney Carrington will be performing Feb. 25 at the Lerner Theater, 410 S. Main St., as part of his new “Let me in” tour.
Tickets will go on sale for friends of the Lerner at 10 a.m. Thursday, and at 10 a.m. Friday for others.
Library to host mill program
NAPPANEE — The Elkhart County Parks Department will present “Bonneyville: The Old Mill” at the Nappanee Public Library, 157 N. Main St., Oct. 25, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Bonneyville Mill, located in Bristol, is Indiana’s oldest operating grist mill. Built in the 1830s, the mill continues to produce stone-ground flour.
During the free presentation, participants will learn about the historic mill, the grinding of the flour, and how to use the flour, according to a news release. Activities and samples will be provided.
Registration is requested. Visit https://bit.ly/3B4TAGb to sign up.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.