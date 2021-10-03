Silent auction, other events set for public library
MILFORD — The Friends of the Milford Library, 101 N. Main St., are hosting a silent auction for the painting titled “Forever By Your Side,” by artist Don Sheline, Goshen.
The proceeds from this painting, which is on now display for viewing in the adult department of the library, will go to help the Friends Group support the library.
Bids will be accepted until Oct. 16.
Other upcoming events include:
This week’s story time, “Whoo Likes Story Time?” qill be at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, on ZOOM. Join Miss Trisha as she reads stories about owls, their life as nocturnal animals, and the things they do while people sleep. Story time is a free program for children ages 3-6. Sign up at the children’s circulation desk today to receive the ZOOM link. Make-and-take craft packets for story time will be available for pick up at the children’s circulation desk prior to the session. No library card needed.
Knitting club will be in the teen area Thursday. The club meets the first and third Thursday every month from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Knitting club is for anyone interested in knitting, whether you’ve done it for years or want to learn, and the club is more than happy to teach beginners. Attendance is open so participants may come for one session, a month, or every meeting. Bring materials and projects you’re working on and enjoy the company of other knitting enthusiasts. No library card needed.
In the spirit of Halloween, for this month, the library is challenging those age 18 and under to BUILD A PUMPKIN out of Legos. Pumpkin can be 2D or 3D, it can have a face or not, it could be big or little. After participants have built their Lego pumpkins, they can submit a photo to milford@milford.lib.in.us by Oct. 25 for a chance to win a new LEGO kit. Staff will then vote for the winning submission and the winner will be announced. No library card needed.
LaGrange Town Council to meet
LAGRANGE — The Lagrange Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. today, at 1201 N. Townline Road.
Adoption of the 2022 budget is on the agenda, according to a news release.
