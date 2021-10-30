Arts and Crafts Bazaar set for next week
BOURBON — The Shalom Fellowship Arts & Crafts Bazaar will take place from 4 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, at 5699 10th Road, Bourbon.
Hand-painted acrylic canvas paintings, ceramics and ornaments; home-baked goods, hand-crafted blankets, signs, wreaths, floral centerpieces and a couple of direct sales vendors will be on hand, according to a news release.
Open house today for Lilacs & Twigs
ELKHART — An open house will take place today from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., following the Friday ribbon-cutting, for Lilacs & Twigs, 57867 Ind. 19, Elkhart.
The business, owned by Kathy Cardwell, is retailing cut flowers, fresh and artificial flowers, floral arrangements and décor for weddings and events, potted plants, custom wreaths for special occasions and holidays, gift items such as baskets/boxes filled with various gift accessories, and funeral arrangements, according to a news release.
New Red Line service to begin Monday
ELKHART — Starting Monday, the Interurban Trolley Red Line will be rerouted to add stops that will serve both directions, inbound and outbound, at the intersection of Mishawaka Road and Minuteman Way.
With the addition of these new stops, the Interurban Trolley will be able to provide service to the shopping plaza containing the Concord Mall Goodwill, Martin’s Supermarket, along with Concord High School, according to a news release
Furthermore, the new stops are meant make routing more efficient during the detours that are required for the construction of the new overpass bridge for Sunnyside Drive over US-33 and the Norfolk Southern Railroad that will start construction in 2023.
For more information call 574-287-1829 or visit www.macog.com.
Parent Shadow Day postponed
TOPEKA — Westview Junior High School has announced that its Parent Shadow Day, originally scheduled for Thursday, has been postponed until the spring.
The event is intended to provide parents and opportunity to get an insight into the school day of their child, according to a news release.
The school apologizes in advance for any inconvenience and will be reaching out in the spring with details about a new date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.