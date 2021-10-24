COVID testing set for this week
ELKHART — Free testing for COVID-19 will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, at Pierre Moran Park Pavilion at 119 W. Wolf St.
No appointment is needed, nor is ID or health insurance, according to a news release.
For more information on testing sites visit coronavirus.in.gov.
Town council to meet in executive session
MILFORD – The Milford Town Council will meet in executive session at 6 p.m., Wednesday, at the town hall located at 121 S. Main St.
Personnel issues will be discussed at the meeting, according to a news release.
Bethany Christian hosts debate tournamentGOSHEN – Bethany Christian Schools recently hosted a debate tournament at which seven different schools competed, including representatives from schools in Northwest Indiana, Fort Wayne, and Indianapolis.
Freshman Kaylee Woelk was seventh, and junior Dylan Diener fifth in novice Congress, where each also took turns as presiding officer, according to a news release.
Sophomore Ian McHugh and senior Josiah Schlabach took sixth and fifth, respectively, in varsity Congress.
Sophomore Nico Brenneman-Ochoa nabbed seventh in varsity Lincoln Douglas debate.
Woelk and Diener both earned their first National Forensic League (NFL) degree, Merit, for their work on the day.
The team will return in November at the Munster debate tournament.
Tales and Trails set for Tuesday
KIMMELL – Tales and Trails will take place Tuesday from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Merry Lea – Glacial Retreat Center, 1799 S 650 W, Kimmell.
Children and their caregiver(s) will have the chance to gather for a short story before exploring different places around Merry Lea. This is a 1.5-hour monthly program designed for children ages 3 to 5, with younger siblings welcome to join, led by a Merry Lea educator.
This program is free and registration is not required.
Please dress to be outside for the program time.
Nature preK observation set for Thursday
ALBION – A Nature preK observation and professional development session will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at Merry Lea – Farmstead Site, 2152 S 425 W Albion.
This facilitated site visit not only includes live, in-person observation of children and teachers in our outdoor classroom, but includes accompanying learning experiences designed to create a memorable and impactful training for education practitioners.
Cost is $45 per person and registration is required. To register visit goshen.edu/merrylea/nature-prek-observation-and-professional-development-2/
