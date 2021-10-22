Flu vaccine clinics set for Sunday
ELKHART — The Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition, in partnership with Walgreens, will run two free flu vaccine clinics for ages 3 and up Sunday.
The first clinic will run from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., in Ligonier, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 300 Ravine Park Drive, according to a news release. A second clinic will run from 1:45 to 4 p.m. in Elkhart, at NIHHC’s office, 444 N. Nappanee St.
To learn more call NIHHC at 574-522-0966 or toll free at 1-877-21-SALUD, or visit www.nihhc.com.
Public library to host upcoming events
WAKARUSA — The Wakarusa Public Library, 124 N. Elkhart St., will host a number of upcoming events and activities
Afterthoughts Book Club, grades 9 and older, will meet Nov. 4 at 6:30 p.m. to discuss “Skipping Christmas” by John Grisham.
Virtual Bedtime Book Bites will be on the library’s Facebook or YouTube Sunday evenings for a story at 7 p.m. Videos remain active until midnight Sunday night.
Preschool story hour introduces stories, music, art, and activities in a fun and interactive way that will help build early literacy skills. Children are encouraged to interact socially with other children and attend sessions independently. Preschool Story Hour children will meet Nov. 8 and 9, at 10:15 a.m. The sessions are for children ages 3 to 5 years old who are registered for the program.
Elementary aged children are welcome Nov. 8 at 2:30 p.m. on the library Facebook and YouTube pages to help make a “Magical Forrest Friend”. Craft Time is a fun virtual program of art projects, DIYs, and upcycling ideas that are perfect for keeping kids creative.
Students in grades 6-12 can meet Nov, 8 at 6 p.m. for the new Anime Club Preregistered participants will get to have snacks and watch family friendly anime during this monthly event.
Children in grades K-5 are invited to join us for one hour of LEGO® building Nov. 10 at 2:30 p.m. Lego bricks, a building challenge, and a prompt to ignite imaginations will all be provided. Registration is required, and children are asked to leave their own LEGOS® at home.
“Halloween” is currently running on our Dial-A-Story Line at 862-4441.
The Library will be closed Nov. 11 for a Staff In-Service day.
Redevelopment Commission to host executive session
GOSHEN — The Goshen Redevelopment Commission will host an executive session at 8 a.m. Thursday.
The session will take place at Annex Conference Room, 204 E. Jefferson St., according to a news release. The purpose of the session will be discussion of strategy with respect to the purchase or lease of real property. There will be no public portion of the meeting
