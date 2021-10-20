‘Prescription Drug Take Back’ set for Saturday
BREMEN — On Saturday, the Drug Enforcement Administration is sponsoring the 21st nationwide “Prescription Drug Take Back” initiative, to prevent prescription drug abuse and theft through proper disposal of prescription drugs.
Collection sites will be set up nationwide for expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs which will be properly disposed of without threat to the environment. This program is for liquid and pill medications, according to a news release. Vaping pens without batteries and vaping cartridges will be taken.
Needles, new or used, will not be accepted for disposal. This service is free and anonymous with no questions asked.
Unwanted medications may be dropped off at any Indiana State Police post, except the Toll Road Post. The ISP Bremen Post is at 1425 Miami Trail. The event will be on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
4-H enrollment now open
GOSHEN — Elkhart County 4-H enrollment is now open and clubs are meeting in-person.
New and returning 4-H members can complete their enrollment online, according to a news release. Those interested in enrolling can visit v2.4honline.com or contact the Elkhart County Purdue Extension office to enroll via paper form.
All youth in grades K-12 who participate in 4-H need to complete the 4-H enrollment process on an annual basis. There is a $15 non-refundable fee for all youth in grades 3-12 who join 4-H, with a maximum fee of $45 per family.
The fee can be paid online with a credit or debit card, or by cash or check at the extension office. There is no fee for youth in kindergarten, first and secondnd grade who are enrolling in Mini 4-H.
For assistance, call the Elkhart County Purdue Extension Office at (574) 533-0554.
Veterans can access breast health services
FORTH WAYNE — The VA Northern Indiana Health Care System is encouraging women veterans to get screened for breast cancer during October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Breast cancer is the second most common cancer in women and is the second leading cause of cancer death in women, according to a news release. Localized breast cancer has a 99% survival rate if detected early.
Women should talk with their VA primary care provider team about what is best for them and schedule their mammogram.
For more information, contact VANIHCS Breast Care Navigator at (260) 426-5431, ext. 72114
Church to host Trunk & Treat
GOSHEN — Clinton Frame Church, 63846 C.R. 35, Goshen will be the site of a Trunk & Treat event Friday, Oct. 29, from 6 to 8 p.m., in the church parking lot.
There will be games and candy, and children must be accompanied by an adult.
Contact the church for more information at (574) 642-3165.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.