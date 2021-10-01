Middlebury school board to meet
MIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury school board will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
The meeting will take place at the Administration Center at 56853 Northridge Drive.
Library events set for October
LIGONIER — The Ligonier Public Library, 300 S. Main St. will host a number of events this month.
Highlights include:
• Kid Thursday, 4:30 p.m.
• Storytime, Fridays, 11 a.m.
• Crafty Crew, Oct .19, 5:30 p.m.
• Teen Corner, Oct. 26, 5 p.m.
• Novel Points, Oct. 25, 5 p.m.
For more information call (260) 894-4511 or visit www.ligonier.lib.in.us.
Donors needed for blood drive
LAGRANGE — The American Red Cross will host a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Mout Zion Lutheran Church, 797 N. Detroit St.
Call 1-800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org to schedule an appointment.
Fall product program underway
FORT WAYNE — Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana has launched the fall product program, which will run through Oct. 31.
The annual program teaches girls entrepreneurial skills by offering family and friends the opportunity to purchase nuts, chocolates and magazines, according to a news release.
Girls will be taking orders both in-person and online. Customers can choose to have nuts, chocolates or magazines shipped to them, or they can select from a group of nut and chocolate products that girls can deliver. Items range in price from $6 to $10.
New items this year include Sweet & Salty Mix, Nut & Seed Blend and Ruby Medley.
Customers may also participate in the “Care to Share” program, in which each $5 donation provides one can of nuts to our public service men and women, the release said.
A news release states all proceeds stay local to benefit the Girl Scouts council, and troops earn start-up funds to use during the Girl Scout year to fund their various activities, trips and community service projects.
To get connected to a local Girl Scout troop, contact frontdesk@gsnim.org or 1-800-283-4812.
Summit on early learning set for Tuesday
SHIPSHEWANA — Community leaders, employers and stakeholders from LaGrange County and surrounding communities are coming together Tuesday, from 8:30 to 10 a.m. for the LaGrange Summit on Early Learning.
Maureen Weber, president and CEO of Early Learning Indiana, will speak about the state of early care and education in LaGrange County, using data and findings from the recently released “Closing the Gap” report.
The summit will take place at The Blue Gate Garden Inn, 800 S. Van Buren St. Shipshewana.
