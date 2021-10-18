Park Board to meet today
GOSHEN — The Goshen Park Board will meet today at 4:30 p.m.
The meeting will be at the City Courts Building, 111 E. Jefferson St., according to a news release.
Agenda items include approval of the parks and recreation payable docket, park board minutes from August, parks and recreation gifts from August, and others.
Public may join in person or virtually by following this link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89736482570
The Maples at Waterford Crossing earns award
GOSHEN — The Maples at Waterford Crossing, a Trilogy Health Services senior living community in Goshen, was recently honored with Trilogy’s “Sweet Nebraska” award for outstanding customer service.
The community was also named number one overall campus during the company’s annual fall meeting, held this month in Fort Wayne, according to a news release.
The award recognizes Trilogy communities who scored 9.75 or above out of 10 on their customer satisfaction surveys. The campus also earned its top distinction with the highest scores on the company’s Customer Satisfaction Survey, receiving a 9.86 out of 10 in categories such as staff attitude, quality of nursing care, food quality, activity programming, appearance and cleanliness.
For more information about Trilogy Health Services, please visit www.trilogyhs.com.
Town council to meet
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange Town Council will host its regular meeting at 7 p.m.(eastern) today.
To take part in the Zoom meeting visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7715194193?pwd=OUVZSEtjcWgvYVpHNStxQ294eVdTQT09
The meeting ID is 771 519 4193, and the passcode is 890394.
Book & Booze set for Tuesday
GOSHEN — Fables Books will host Book & Booze at 7 p.m. Tuesday, co-hosted by Elephant Bar.
“A Cosmology of Monsters” by Shaun Hamill will be discussed.
This is a free event. Sign up in-store, 215 S. Main St., or by emailing kristin@fablesbooks.com.
ISP dedicates new facility
FORT WAYNE — On Wednesday the Indiana State Police hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate the completion of the newly constructed Fort Wayne Post and Regional Laboratory facilities, located at 5811 Ellison Road.
This new modern 40,000 square foot state of the art facility will now replace the previous 8,000 square foot building, which has been home to the ISP in northeast Indiana since 1979, according to a news release.
A historical video documenting the overall construction project from beginning to end, including the ribbon cutting ceremony, was produced by SHIELD Productions. This video can be viewed online at https://youtu.be/I6De9rrtc4U.
