Island Park Trunk or Treat Saturday
ELKHART — The Elkhart Parks and Recreation Department will host the ninth annual Island Park Trunk or Treat on Saturday, from noon to 2 p.m. at Island Park, in downtown Elkhart.
The event is presented by Lippert Components and the Elkhart Parks and Recreation Department. This family-friendly event provides a safe environment for trick-or-treating and is free for children 12 and under and their families.
More than 20 local businesses and organizations are participating and will be handing out information as well as treats for the kids.
Entry to the event will be at the Sycamore Street bridge only. Parking is available in multiple areas, including Lundquist Bicentennial Park, but participants must enter and exit over the Sycamore Street bridge off Main Street.
For those interested in more information, or to be a vendor at the event, please contact the Elkhart Parks and Recreation Department at 574-295-7275, by email at jennifer.kobie@coei.org or check out ElkhartIndiana.org/parks.
Westview to hold parent-teacher conferences
TOPEKA — Westview Jr-Sr High School will hold parent-teacher conferences Monday and Tuesday, from 4 to 7:45 p.m. at the school, located at 1635 S. 600 W., Topeka. Students will not attend school Thursday, Oct. 21, or Friday, Oct. 22, for Fall Break.
All parents are encouraged to attend their student’s conference, as report cards will be handed out at that time. Report cards not picked up during conferences will be mailed to parents.
For more information about the conferences, call 260-768-4146.
Neighborhood cleanup celebration Saturday
ELKHART — The city of Elkhart is partnering with Southdale Bridge Builders Homeowner Association and Vibrant Communities to initiate a second round of ‘Taking it to The Streets.’ City resources, including street, code enforcement, fire and police will descend on Sixth Street and Hiawatha Drive, down Southdale Drive and ending at Sixth Street and Oakdale Drive the week of Oct. 11-16.
The main focus will be brush pick up, lawn care, painting of fire hydrants and street sweeping.
Mayor Rod Roberson invites the public and the media to attend the neighborhood cleanup celebration at First Church of God, 2411 S. Sixth St., at noon Saturday.
CAPS Fall Festival canceled
ELKHART — Due to a variety of different factors, event organizers with Child and Parent Services (CAPS) have decided to cancel the 2021 CAPS Fall Festival, which had originally been scheduled for Saturday.
