School board executive session
ELKLHART — The Concord Board of School Trustees will meet at 4 p.m. Monday at the Concord Education Center, 59040 Minuteman Way, Elkhart, for an executive session.
The reason for the meeting is to train school board members with an outside consultant about the performance of the role of the members as public officials.
Milford library LEGO ChallengeMILFORD — For the month of October, the Milford Public Library, 101 N. Main St., is challenging visitors to build a pumpkin out of LEGO bricks in the spirit of Halloween.
Pumpkins can be either 2D or 3D, can have a face or not, and can be big or small. Participants are asked to get creative and use their imaginations.
Once each LEGO pumpkin has been built, submit a photo to milford@milford.lib.in.us by Oct. 25 for a chance to win a new LEGO kit.
Staff will then vote for the winning submission and the winner will be announced. No library card is needed to participate, and the contest is open to all ages 18 and under.
Grace College to host FunFest
WINONA LAKE — Grace College will host its 31st annual FunFest from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 29 in the Gordon Health and Wellness Center, 100 Publishers Dr., Winona Lake.
FunFest is free and open to all children and their families. This year’s theme is carnival. Children are invited to dress-up in the carnival theme or in the costume of their choosing.
At FunFest, 60 Grace College student volunteers will provide entertainment including carnival-themed games, balloon animals and face painting. FunFest has been a tradition on Grace’s campus for 31 years. It is coordinated by SERVE, the student-led ministry club at Grace.
For questions or more information about FunFest, contact Melissa Mucci and Jacob Strudthoff at serve@grace.edu.
Library seeking Halloween donations
MILFORD — The Milford Public Library, 101 N. Main St., is seeking Halloween donations in the form of full-sized candy bars and monetary donations to be used for treats.
Donations can be dropped off at the adult circulation desk. From Oct. 25 to Oct. 30, children under age 18 are invited to dress up in their Halloween costumes and trick-or-treat at the library.
A Halloween craft and sweet treat will also be offered to each child, while supply lasts.
