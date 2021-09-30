Classic car show at Lakeland
LAGRANGE — On Saturday, from 12 – 3 p.m., a classic car show will take place in the Lakeland Junior/Senior High parking lot near the varsity baseball field, 805 E. 075 North.
The show is part of Isaiah Weimer and Ayden Marks’ senior project, according to a news release.
Admission is $5 with all proceeds going to St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital. Participants can arrive as early as 10:30 a.m. with their vehicles and will get in free.
Elkhart native to perform in stage production
ANGOLA — The Theatre Department at Trine University has announced the cast and crew for its fall 2021 play, “You Can’t Take It With You.”
Among the cast is Blake Williams, an English education major from Elkhart, playing the role of G’pa Vanderhof, according to a news release.
Performances will be at 7 p.m., Oct. 22, and 3 and 7 p.m., Oct. 23, in the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 500 W. Maumee St.
Tickets are available at the door or in advance at trineutickets.universitytickets.com. Prices are $8 general admission, $5 for non-Trine students and free for Trine faculty, staff and students.
Trail event set for nature center
LAGRANGE — The Not So Spooky Trail is set for Oct. 21, 3:30 to 5 p.m., or 6 to 7:30 p.m., as well as Oct. 22, 3:30 to 5 p.m., or 6 – 7:30 p.m.
Families can take part in a carnival-styled program with marshmallow roasting, story time, pumpkin games, Halloween crafts, and horse-drawn wagon rides, according to a news release. Those attending should take some cash if they want to purchase apple cider and homemade kettle corn.
“The afternoon programs will not be spooky,” the release said. “The evening programs will add a little spookiness in the woods on the wagon rides. The Headless Horseman may even make an appearance.”
The event is designed for families with elementary and preschool aged children but all ages are welcome. Maple Wood Nature Center is located at 4550 E. 100 South.
Registration is required. Call the park office at (260) 854-2225 to make a reservation.
Goshen VFW to host upcoming events
GOSHEN — VFW Post 985, 1201 W. Pike St., will host the following events this week and next.
- Today — Shrimp dinner or all-you-can-eat fish serving from 5 until sold out. Bingo starts at 7 p.m. with an early bird game at 6:45. There will not be karaoke this Friday due to illness
- Saturday — Tailgate party starting at 2:30 p.m.
- Monday — Wings special
- Tuesday — Burgers for $2.25
- Wednesday — Menu, treasure chest drawing at 6:50 p.m., post members meeting at 7
