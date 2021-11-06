Resource fair set for today
ELKHART — The Elkhart Education Foundation is hosting a free resource fair from 1 to 3 p.m., today, at the Tolson Center for Community Excellence located at 1320 Benham Ave. in downtown Elkhart.
The event is sponsored in partnership with St. Joseph Health System, Boling Vision Center and the Northern Indiana Food Bank.
For the first 300 families, and while supplies last, there will be free food, clothing, toiletries, and flu and COVID shots by St. Joseph Health System. Kindness to Prevent Blindness, in partnership with Boling Vision Center, will also be providing free eye exams to Elkhart Community Schools’ students.
As well as free distribution of supplies, all COVID vaccine participants will receive a $25 Aldi gift card for their first shot, and an additional $25 for their second shot. All participants who receive a second shot will be entered to win one of two big screen TVs.
Volunteers are also needed for Saturday’s Resource Fair for various tasks such as backpack and item distribution, set up and clean up. To sign up, please contact info@elkhartedfoundation.org. In addition, Elkhart Community School students in first, third and fifth grades only that need a make-up Kindness to Prevent Blindness screening should visit www.OneCityOneMission.org/K2PB to schedule the make-up eye exam.
For more on the Elkhart Education Foundation or to get involved visit www.OneCityOneMission.org.
Lions to host Saturday breakfast
MILFORD — The Milford Lions Club will be hosting a pancake, eggs and sausage breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m., today, at 111 S. Main St.
Freewill donations will be accepted.
School trustees to meet Monday
ELKHART — The Baugo Community Schools Board of Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at the Education Service Center, 29125 C.R. 22 West.
This meeting is a meeting of the board in public for the purpose of conducting the school corporation’s business and is not to be considered a public community meeting. There will be time for public participation as indicated by the agenda.
Goshen EDC to meet Tuesday
GOSHEN — The Goshen Economic Development Commission will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday.
The meeting will take place in the courtroom/council chambers of the Goshen Police/Courts Building, 111 E. Jefferson St., according to a news release.
Corporation board to meet Monday
LIGONIER — The West Noble School Corporation Board will meet at 7 p.m. Monday in the Green Room of the corporation office at 5050 N. U.S. 33.
Discussion items will include internet safety, school filter, and blocking certain apps/extensions for children under 18 for CIPA, according to the provided meeting agenda.
