Senior Xmas project underway through Dec. 10
ELKHART — The Concord Township Trustee’s Office is running the township’s annual Senior Christmas project.
The community can take part to help local seniors by purchasing a $30 gift card for Meijer or Walmart, or by making a cash donation so that the trustee’s office can purchase the gift cards.
To donate, stop by the township trustee’s office at 2804 Toledo Road or mail a check or gift card there. Checks should be made payable to the Concord Township Trustee and should be received by Dec. 10.
For more information contact the trustee’s office at 574-293-6889 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday or Friday.
Public meeting set for Monday
GOSHEN — A public meeting for Fairfield Community Schools will take place Monday at 6 p.m.
The meeting will take place at the schools administration building, 67240 C.R. 31, according to a news release.
Youth theater auditions are on for ‘Ax of Murder’
BRISTOL — Elkhart Civic Theatre will host open auditions for its upcoming ECTeam youth play, “Ax of Murder,” on Nov. 15 and 16, at 7 p.m. at the Bristol Opera House, 210 E. Vistula St. (Ind. 120) in Bristol.
The play will be performed Jan. 21, 22 and 23, 2022. Annette Kaczanowski is directing, with Penny Meyers Shoup and Sara Hicks assisting, according to a news release.
Auditions for ECTeam youth productions are open to youth from 8 to 18 years of age. All Elkhart Civic Theatre auditions are open to everyone, and no fees are charged for participation in ECT productions.
Auditioners will be asked to do cold readings from the script and some simple stage movement or improv. They should also bring a list of all conflicts between Nov. 19 and Jan. 23, 2022.
Scripts are available for perusal at the Bristol Opera House up to one week before auditions. Call 848-5853 to schedule a pickup time.
Hunters can donate deer to help feed hungry Hoosiers
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Dept. of Natural Resources invites Indiana hunters to donate harvested deer to help feed hungry Hoosiers.
The Sportsmen’s Benevolence Fund, administered by the DNR Division of Law Enforcement provides grants to Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry, the Dubois County Sportsmen Club, and Hunters and Farmers Feeding the Hungry to pay for processing fees when hunters donate legally harvested deer, according to a news release.
As a result of the 2020 deer hunting seasons, the Sportsmen’s Benevolence Fund provided funding to process more than 360 harvested deer that resulted in more than 20,650 pounds of venison being donated.
For information on donating harvested deer and participating processors, visit sbf.IN.gov.
