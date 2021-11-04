Comic book convention set for Nov. 13
SOUTH BEND — The South Bend Comic Book Convention will take place Nov. 13 at the Comfort Suites located 52939 U.S. 933 (the corner of Cleveland and U.S. 31) just north of the Indiana Tollway (I-80 / I-90) and exit 77.
The convention is open to public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and admission is free, according to a news release.
Dealers have a variety of comic books new and old, as well as toys and related collectibles for sale, and may be interested in buying old comics books as well.
For further information contact Alan at 309- 657-1599 or visit www.epguides.com/comics.
Several local parks to temporarily close for deer hunts
INDIANAPOLIS — Select Indiana State Park properties will close temporarily for controlled deer management hunts in the coming weeks.
The first hunt is Nov. 15 and 16. The second is Nov. 29 and Nov. 30. The participating state park properties will close to the general public on the evening before each of the two hunts.
Participating state park properties are: Chain O’Lakes, Clifty Falls, Fort Harrison, Indiana Dunes, Lincoln, Ouabache, Pokagon, Potato Creek, Shakamak, Spring Mill, Summit Lake, Tippecanoe River, Turkey Run, Versailles, and Whitewater Memorial state parks, as well as Cave River Valley Natural Area and Trine State Recreation Area.
These state park properties will re-open the morning after each two-day hunt.
Indiana DNR biologists evaluate which state park properties require a deer management hunt each year based on habitat recovery and previous harvest rates at each park. The state parks are home to numerous natural communities that serve as significant habitat. The deer management hunts help control browsing by deer to a level that ensures habitat for native plants and animals.
Only individuals selected from the draw may participate at any site.
A full report on the 2020 deer management hunts is at stateparks.IN.gov/files/sp-DeerRMRR.pdf. The 2021 report will be available in March 2022.
Information regarding 2022 state park deer management hunts, including online applications, will be available next summer at on.IN.gov/reservedhunt.
Excel Center accepting enrollment applications
SOUTH BEND — The Excel Center, a free public high school for adults, is currently accepting enrollment applications for Term 3 of the 2021-2022 school year. Classes begin Nov. 22 at Excel’s Elkhart, Gary, Hammond and South Bend locations, according to a news release.
Applications are accepted at any time throughout each term and new students are integrated into the schedule.
Those interested can apply online at: www.ExcelCenterHS.org. The application is free and takes less than 10 minutes to complete.
