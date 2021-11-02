School trustees to meet Thursday
SYRACUSE — The Wawasee school board will hold a special meeting at 5:30 p.m., Thursday.
The meeting will take place at the Wawasee High School Warrior Room, at #1 Warrior Path, Building 1, according to a news release.
Among other items, the terms of the tentative agreement for the 2021-22 teacher collective bargaining agreement will be discussed.
Noon Time Talk set for Thursday
ELKHART — Noon Time Talk will take place at 12:15 p.m., Thursday, at the Midwest Museum of American Art, 429 S. Main St., with Tom Zuber as the guest.
An art educator and painter, Zuber is an Indiana University – South Bend graduate who teaches at Goshen High School, according to a news release. He will talk about his work including the painting titled “Pandemic” that received the Steve & Traci Bollero Purchase Award.
This Noon Time Talk is a part of an ongoing series of educational discussions and films held every Thursday at the Midwest Museum of American Art.
Admission is $5, but free for MMAA members and donors.
School Board to meet Nov. 11
GOSHEN — An executive session of the Fairfield school board will take place at 4 p.m., Nov. 11, prior to the board meeting.
The session will take place at the Fairfield Community Schools Administration Office, 67240 C.R. 31, according to a news release.
Light pole decorating contest winners announced
SYRACUSE — The Syracuse-Wawasee Chamber of Commerce held a light pole decorating contest in October.
The winners of the contest are; first place – Uptown Beauty Joint; second place: Indiana Dimensional Coatings; and third place: ReMax Partners Syracuse.
Each winning business received a trophy along with a prize from Dockside Apparel & Gifts / DK Promotions, according to a news release.
Particularly along the Ind. 13 corridor, businesses were invited and encouraged to select a light pole and decorate it for the fall season.
Syracuse-Wawasee Executive Director, Renea Salyer, posted photos of each submission on-line via the Facebook page: ww.facebook.com/swchamberoc. Entries were judged by the number of “likes” they received by the 2,800 followers of the page.
Details regarding a similar event (Let it Glow Competition) to be held during December, will be announced in the future.
For additional information regarding the Syracuse-Wawasee Chamber of Commerce or the Light Pole Decorating Contest, call 574-457-5637, visit online at SWChamber.com or email: Renea@SWChamber.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.