Windmill Winter Wonderland set to start this weekend
KENDALLVILLE — Mid-America Windmill Museum-Windmill Winter Wonderland will take place Dec. 3rd, 4th, 5th, 10th, 11h, 12th, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., 732 S. Allen Chapel Road, Kendallville.
Admission is $5 for adults, and for children 11 and under the event is free. The event includes holiday lights and a live nativity Saturday. In Baker Hall, Santa Claus will have treats for children, and for the parents, craft vendors with gifts for holiday gift and decoration ideas. Food and beverages are available.
Cookie/Candy Walk set for Saturday
ELKHART — Creekside Church of the Brethren will have a Cookie/Candy Walk from 8 a.m. to noon.
Creekside follows guidelines from the Elkhart County Health Department for safety.
Creekside Church is located at 60455 C.R. 113, Elkhart, between C.R.s 26 and 28, southwest of Meijer. Call 574-875-7800 with questions or for directions. To learn more follow Creekside on Facebook or visit www.creeksideconnected.com.
Foundation awards community impact grants
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Community Foundation has awarded $78,439 to seven nonprofit organizations during its 2021 Fall Community Impact Grants cycle.
• LaGrange County Trails Inc, The Hawpatch Trail, development of the trail, $40,000;
• Stroh Volunteer Fire Department, Audio Video Technology Advancement, update technology including conferencing equipment and computers for ease of filing reports and access to virtual training and conferences, $13,000;
• LaGrange Baseball League Inc, Spreuer Park Development, construction of baseball and softball fields at Spreuer Park, $10,000;
• LaGrange County Department of Parks & Recreation, Delt Church Park Playground equipment, replacement of two current playground pieces, $7,439;
• Junior Achievement of LaGrange County, Junior Achievement Capstone Experiences, sending Lakeland and Westview students to participate in JA Biztown and Finance Park, education on financial literacy, community, economy, and business management, $5,000;
• Kate’s Kart, Book distribution at Parkview LaGrange Hospital, provides new books to patients in all areas of the hospital, $1,500; and
• Community Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Indiana, LaGrange County Farm Wagon Mobile Pantry Program, serving families with fresh produce, dairy products and other healthy foods at no cost, $1,500.
Each year, the Community Foundation seeks proposals for charitable projects and programs that help local nonprofit organizations provide services in LaGrange County. The Grants Advisory Committee reviews the submitted grant applications and makes recommendations to the Board of the Directors who approve the grant awards. To learn more visit lccf.net/grants.
