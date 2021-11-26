New 'progressive' group forming
MIDDLEBURY — Some Middlebury-area residents are forming a "progressive, forward-thinking group to help create and spur change."
For those interested in the group being formed by Middlebury Democrats, monthly meetings will take place, with the next meeting this Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Greencroft Community Center, located at 701 Windridge Drive.
For more information on either event, contact Beth Kallimani at bethkal1952@gmail.com.
Career readiness workshop Dec. 9
All 10th- through 12th-grade youth in Elkhart County are invited to attend Purdue Extension Elkhart County's Career Readiness Workshop Dec. 9.
This will take place during the Junior Leader meeting that night on the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds.
Youth do not need to be enrolled in 4-H to attend. The workshop will be comprised of three sections:
1 — Scholarships
2 — Writing/Interviews
3 — Personal Finance 101
Those who would like to attend should register by calling the Extension at 574-533-0554.
Time Capsule Series kicks off Dec. 6
NAPPANEE — Nappanee Public Library, 157 N. Main St., is inviting the public to take part a three-part time capsule series in December.
- Part 1: NPL Past, Dec. 6, 7 to 8 p.m. - Learn more about the history of the Nappanee Public Library and the multiple time capsules located in Nappanee.
- Part 2: NPL Present, Dec. 13, 7 to 8 p.m. Help NPL pack up the Centennial time capsule and look at the items that will be sealed inside for the next 100 years. All items to be included must be donated to the library by 8 p.m. Dec. 13.
- Part 3: NPL Next, Dec. 20, 7 tp 8 p.m. This is a chance to join the Library to help reflect on the past, seal the 2021 Centennial time capsule, and share their plans for the future.
To learn more visit www.nappaneelibrary.org.
Events set for Milford Public Library
The Milford Public Library is accepting donations for the local food pantry until Dec. 18. Those who would like to bring in some canned goods, paper products or personal hygiene products can place them in donation boxes upstairs and downstairs.
There is a list of needed items posted on the front of the donation boxes. These do not have to be name brand products.
WEATHER CLOSINGS
Call 574-658-4312 before leaving home to see if the library is open, or watch WNDU-TV for closing announcements.
KNITTING CLUB
The public is invited to the teen area at the library from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. this coming Thursday and Dec. 16. New or experienced knitters are welcome. This winter, people can work on a project or learn how to knit. A library card isn’t necessary to participate, but one can be obtained from the Adult Department for those who would like to check out knitting guides, patterns and tutorials.
CHRISTMAS TREAT BAG
The library is offering Christmas treat bags. They will be available Dec. 20-23. The holiday treat bag has ornament crafts, snack and stickers.
