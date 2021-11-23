First UMC to serve Thanksgiving meal
GOSHEN — First United Methodist Church of Goshen, 214 S. Fifth St., will host its annual Community Thanksgiving Meal Thursday.
The event will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Carry-out and drive-thru are the available options, due to COVID restrictions.
For more information, including how to donate toward the meal, visit https://www.goshenfirstumc.org/events/community-thanksgiving-meal--28/2021-11-25.
The King’s Singers to perform
GOSHEN — British choral sextet The King’s Singers, will perform “Christmas with the King’s Singers,” at Goshen College Music Center, 1700 S. Main St., at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14.
December marks The King’s Singers first return to the United States since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tickets are $35–$50 and can be purchased at gcmusiccenter.org or by calling 574-535-7566.
Ivy Tech hosting express enrollment next month
GOSHEN — Ivy Tech Community College, 22531 C.R. 18, will host express enrollment, from Dec. 6 to Dec. 10, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
Walk-in’s are welcome and no appointment is needed. During the event, prospective students will have the opportunity to complete their enrollment steps and sign up for classes starting Jan. 19, 2022.
For more information, visit www.ivytech.edu/eeday.
Gingerbread Jamboree set for December
MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury Then and Now will host a Gingerbread Jamboree contest in December.
Entries must be dropped of at the Middlebury Community Historical Museum, 301 Bristol Ave., by Tuesday, for judging. Entries may also be emailed to middleburythenandnow@gmail.com.
A free snowman make and take will also be available. All entries will be on display at designated hours Dec. 3 through Dec. 5.
Entries can be simple or elaborate, and can be made from a kit or from scratch. Participants can be young or "more experienced," can be an individual or part of a group, and do not need to live in Middlebury.
The contest is free for all ages and all skill levels. Cash prizes and ribbons will be awarded in all categories. Houses will be 100% edible.
For more information, including rules, contest criteria and registration forms, visit middleburythenandnow.org/blank
