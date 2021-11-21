Middlebury Museum announces exhibit closing
MIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury Community Historical Museum, 301 W. Bristol Ave., will close its 2021 exhibit, “SPORTS!” Dec. 4.
This exhibit has been the museum’s themed displays since 2019 and will be replaced for the 2022 season, according to a news release.
Those wishing to visit or re-visit this exhibit are encouraged to do so by Dec. 4.
The museum hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. There is no charge for admission, although donations are welcome.
The museum will also be hosting the “Gingerbread Jamboree” that is sponsored by “Middlebury: Then and Now”. This event will involve display and competition of gingerbread entries in different categories, the release said.
Information and rules are available at www.MiddleburyThenandNow.org or at the museum. There will also be free kid’s snowman craft activities, and everyone is welcome to participate.
Police pension board to meet
ELKHART — The City of Elkhart Local Police Pension Board will meet in an executive session Nov. 29, at 9 a.m., local time, in the council chambers located on the second floor of Elkhart City Hall, 229 S. Second St.
If more than one matter is scheduled for executive session at the same time, the Board will consider each matter in the order in which each application was filed, a news release stated.
Career readiness workshop set for Dec. 9
GOSHEN — All 10th through 12th grade youth in Elkhart County are invited to attend a Career Readiness Workshop Dec. 9, hosted by Purdue Extension Elkhart County.
This workshop will take place during the Junior Leader meeting that night on the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds, 17746 C.R. 34, according to a news release.
Youth do not need to be enrolled in 4-H to attend. The workshop will be comprised of three sections: Scholarships, Writing/Interviews, and Personal Finance 101.
If you are interested you are asked to RSVP by calling the extension office at 574-533-0554.
Hometown Holiday event set for Dec. 3
GOSHEN — Hometown Holiday will kick off Dec. 3 in downtown Goshen.
Seasonal gifts and crafts will be on sale at a merry, open-air holiday market from 5 to 8 p.m., according to a news release. Select downtown retailers will host children’s craft-making activities indoors, with Santa available for photos throughout the evening at Fables Books.
In addition Mayor Jeremy Stutsman will be on-hand to light the downtown Christmas tree at 7:30 p.m. with the assistance of a community young person on behalf of INterra Credit Union’s Hometown Giving holiday service project.
