Grant program to be discussed at council meeting
WAKARUSA — The Wakarusa Town Council will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
The meeting will take place at the Town Hall, 100 W. Waterford St., according to a news release. The Community Crossings Matching Grant for Sunset Court and Washington Street, is one of several items that will be discussed
The council’s next meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m., Dec. 7.
Stormwater board to meet Monday
GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Stormwater Management Board will meet at 9 a.m. Monday.
The meeting will take place at the county administration building, 117 N. Second St., according to a news release. Items for discussion will include a cost share application, an update on employee training, and others.
The next meeting will take place Dec. 20.
Fundraising campaign has year-end goal
GOSHEN — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County has kicked off its annual holiday fundraising campaign.
The goal is to raise $350,000 by the end of the year, according to a news release. That money will go toward programs at clubhouses in Elkhart, Goshen, Middlebury and Nappanee.
Anyone wishing to support the fundraising campaign can make a donation online at www.greatfutures.club or mail a donation to Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County, P.O. Box 614, Goshen, IN 46527.
Candidate public interviews on Tuesday
MIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury school board will hold interviews at 4 p.m. Tuesday for a new board member. The interviews are open to the public.
These interviews will take place at the MCS Administration Center, 56853 Northridge Drive, according to a news release.
University extends temporary face mask protocol
FORT WAYNE — Purdue University Fort Wayne has decided to extend its temporary requirement to wear face masks inside campus structures through the end of the year.
This protocol applies to all students, faculty, staff, and visitors, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status, according to a news release.
All employees, including faculty teaching in-person classes, must properly wear their face masks while indoors on campus. People may remove masks when in a closed office or a walled personal workspace, such as a cubicle, but should always wear a mask when around others, regardless of their vaccination status.
Patrons of on-campus dining are permitted to lower their masks for a reasonable amount of time to eat and drink.
