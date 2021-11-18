Chicken dinner set for VFW
GOSHEN — VFW Post 985, 1201 Pike St., will have a broasted chicken dinner today, with serving starting at 5 p.m.
Bingo will start at 7 p.m.
An Old Fashioned Christmas set for Nov. 27SYRACUSE — An Old Fashioned Christmas Celebration will take place Nov. 27, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Oakwood Resort, 702 E. Lake View Road.
All events are free to the public. They include Santa, a live Nativity, live reindeer, 6,000 lights, a tree lighting, cookies, hot chocolate, sleigh rides, roaming characters such as Frosty, the Grinch, the Gingerbread Man, elves, Buddy-the-elf, toy soldiers, firepits for s’mores, a photo booth for family Christmas pictures, and Bible reading of the Christmas story at the chapel.
To learn more visit www.CHQW.org.
Library hosting holiday programs
MILFORD — The Milford Public Library, 101 N. Main St., is accepting donations for the local food pantry from Nov. 22 to Dec. 18.
Canned goods, paper products or personal hygiene products can be dropped off in donation boxes, one upstairs and one downstairs, according to a news release. There is a list of needed items posted on the front of the donation boxes.
Thanksgiving treat bags, including a craft, a coloring book and crayons, a sticker sheet and a sunflower sucker, are also available at the library until Wednesday.
The library is offering a free, virtual program for November from “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.”
To access the video, first navigate to the website: https://brightstartheatre.vids.io/login then use these credentials: Login: milfordpl@brightstar.io, Password: WizardOz2021.
To take part in the November Lego Challenge at the library, email milford@milford.lib.in.us by Nov. 27.
College student honored for ‘Realizing the Dream’
WINONA LAKE — DaZhane Jones, a Grace College sophomore from Indianapolis, was recently one of 30 Hoosier students to receive the “Realizing the Dream” scholarship from Independent Colleges of Indiana.
Jones is double majoring in elementary education and special education with a minor in youth ministry.
Each of the honorees is a sophomore student who has “realized the dream” to be the first in his or her family to attend college, and receives a $3,000 check to help with college costs, according to a news release. Additionally, each student selected a “most influential educator,” who received a $1,000 professional development grant.
To learn more visit www.grace.edu.
