NIDAN group dissolved
OSCEOLA — The Northern Indiana Disability Advocacy Network has dissolved.
This took place on May 26, according to a news release.
Sylvia Jackson, of NIDAN, will continue her advocacy work for seniors and persons with disabilities. She can be reached at syanja01@gmail.com.
Toys for Tots registration ends Saturday
ELKHART — Final registration date for Elkhart County Toys for Tots will be Saturday.
This registration event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tolson Community Center and 1320 Benham Ave., according to a news release.
An ID with a proof of current Elkhart County address for the person registering for toys must be provided. For each child, a birth certificate must be provided.
Those who register may only do so at one location, and only children aged 14 and under can register.
No Interurban Trolley service Thanksgiving
ELKHART – The Interurban Trolley fixed route service and the Interurban Trolley ADA Access service will not operate in Elkhart or Goshen Nov. 25, due to the Thanksgiving Day holiday.
Regular service will resume Nov. 26, according to a news release.
Trolley Information offices and ADA Access Dispatch will be closed both Nov. 25 and Nov 26.
ADA Access riders should schedule transportation for Nov. 26, Nov. 27, and Nov. 29 before 4 p.m. (EST) Nov. 24.
“The Interurban Trolley still requires facemasks to be properly worn by all passengers and transit operators over their nose and mouth while aboard the Interurban Trolley or ADA Access Van,” the release said. “The only exemptions to this are children under the age of two (2), and those with medical exemptions in possession of a signed doctor’s note.
These masks requirements are because the Interurban Trolley, as a public transit operator, is subject to the Federal mask requirements from the Center for Disease Control and the Transportation Security Administration that implement Executive Order 13998. Passengers who do not comply with this mask mandate while riding the Interurban Trolley are subject to civil penalties (including fines starting at $250) from the Transportation Security Administration. Wearing masks will protect transit operators and passengers while helping to control the transmission of COVID-19.
These requirements are currently scheduled to remain in effect until Jan. 18, 2022, the release said.
Transit information can be obtained by calling the Michiana Area Council of Governments (MACOG) at (574) 674-8894 or at www.interurbantrolley.com
