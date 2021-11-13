Holiday at the Mill set for today
BRISTOL — The Elkhart County Parks Holiday at the Mill celebration will take place today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bonneyville Mill County Park, C.R. 131.
The event will feature horse-drawn carriages, cookies, crafts, and more, according to a news release.
Library trustees to meet Monday
MILFORD — The Milford Public Library Board of Trustees will meet at 5 p.m. Monday in the library’s meeting room at 101 N. Main St.
Among other items, a resolution to establish an American Rescue Plan Act grant fund will be discussed, according to a news release.
Turkey giveaway set for Wednesday
ELKHART — Food Bank of Northern Indiana will host a turkey distribution event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday at Shepherd’s Cove Food Pantry, 1010 E. Mishawaka Road.
This distribution will provide 150 turkeys for up to 150 households, through a donation from Beacon Health System Associates.
Turkeys are offered free of charge, on a first come, first served, while supplies last for those in need of food assistance. One turkey will be available per household. Distributions are drive-thru.
Vaccine/testing clinic set for Nov. 20
ELKHART — The Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition, in partnership with the Indiana State Department of Health, Real Services, and Radio La Raza WKAM-1460, will host its next drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinic Nov. 20, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the parking lot of NIHHC’s Elkhart office at 444 N. Nappanee St.
The following services will be offered:
• Pfizer vaccine: ages 5 and older (first and second doses available; booster available for those eligible — must be six months and 1 day after receiving your second dose)
• Johnson & Johnson vaccine: ages 18 and older (requires only one dose; booster available for those eligible — must be 2 months and 1 day after receiving your primary dose)
• COVID-19 testing: rapid and PCR
No documents are required, and community members are encouraged to register for their appointments now by calling or sending a WhatsApp message to NIHHC’s COVID-19 hotline at 574-206-3938 or by calling 1-877-21-SALUD (72583).
BMV announces Thanksgiving holiday hours
INDIANAPOLIS — All Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicle branches will be closed Nov. 25 through Nov. 27 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Branches will resume regularly scheduled business hours beginning Nov. 29. For a complete list of branch locations and hours, to complete an online transaction, or to find a 24-hour BMV Connect kiosk near you visit IN.gov/BMV.
