‘Smokeout’ kits available
ELKHART — On Thursday, in honor of the Great American Smokeout, Tobacco Control of Elkhart County is offering Curb the Cravings Quit Kits.
Available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Elkhart County Health Department, 608 Oakland Ave., the kits are designed to help people quit their smoking habit, a habit which increases the risk of cancer, heart disease, diabetes, asthma, and strokes, according to a news release from the health department.
To learn more, Indiana residents ages 13 and over can contact the Indiana Tobacco Quitline at 1-800-Quit-Now or www.QuitNowIndiana.com. For additional resources, follow Tobacco Control of Elkhart County on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter or call 574-523-2117.
Upcoming events set for VFW
GOSHEN — American Legion Post 985, 1201 W. Pike St, will host the following upcoming events over the next week
- Friday — Steak dinner, serving 5 p.m. until sold out. Karaoke with John Huss, music starts at 7 p.m. There won’t be bingo.
- Saturday — Craft Show from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.; breakfast from 8 to 10:30 a.m.; lunch available at 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
- Sunday — Closed
- Monday — wing special
- Tuesday — burger special
- Wednesday – Treasure chest drawing at 6:50 p.m., canteen menu
- Thursday – Trivia starts at 6:30
Mushing class set for Nov. 20
GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Parks staff is partnering with Heartland Mushers Association to offer a Mushing 101 class on dog sledding Nov. 20, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Benton Dam in River Preserve County Park, at 68550 C.R. 31.
The dog sledding lessons will cover the basics of dryland mushing, including gear use with bikes and canicross, according to a news release. Dog owners are invited to take their canine companions and to mush through a series of training techniques on a temporary dryland trail. Experienced mushers will be available throughout the program to help assist participants.
Cost is $10 per person and open to ages 12 and up. Dogs must be at least 15 pounds to participate and on a leash (6 feet and under) while on the preserve. The program limit is one dog per person (or participating family).
Register by Nov. 15 and learn more at elkhartcountyparks.org.
Park board to meet Tuesday
ELKHART — The Elkhart County Parks and Recreation Board will meet Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.
The meeting will take place a the council chambers, at 229 S. Second St., according to a news release.
