New library director begins work
MIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury Community Public Library on March 15 welcomed its new director, Juli Wald.
She grew up in New Albany and has lived in North Carolina, Florida, Wyoming and Colorado, according to information provided by library staff. As the new Middlebury Community Public Library director, Wald brings experience from academic and public libraries, management and retail, the release reads.
She enjoys camping and hiking with her dogs, reading with her cat and writing letters to people all over the world, according to the information provided.
Wald earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from the University of North Florida and a Master’s of Library and Information Studies from Florida State University.
Port-A-Pit fundraisers to benefit missions
GOSHEN — Two fundraisers to benefit the missions group His Hands and Feet International will take place Friday and Saturday.
The first one will take place in the TSC parking lot, 2323 Lincolnway East, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. or until sold out.
The second one will take place in the parking lot of Eastlake Fitness Club, 201 Chicago Ave., from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. or until sold out.
Both places will offer: Nelson's Port-A-Pit chicken, $8; pork chops, $8; ribs, $13; Pit-Tatoes, $5; and Amish fried pies in a variety of flavors, $4 each or four for $15.
Credit and debit cards will be accepted.
Vintage MC show, swap meet April 18
GOSHEN — Team Cycle Works invites the public and motorcycle enthusiasts to its sixth annual Goshen Vintage Motorcycle Show & Swap Meet.
The event will take place April 18 at Cycle Works LLC, 1210 E. Lincoln Ave. The rain date will be April 25.
General admission is free and opens at 11 a.m. The event will last until after the awards ceremony, which begins at 3 p.m.
Set-up time for the show and swap meet will be from 8 to 11 a.m. Admission/entry for the vintage motorcycle show is free and will be divided into six separate classes: Best British, European, Japanese, Domestic, Competition, and Moped/Scooter. Show bikes must be 1990 or older.
There will be first- and second-place trophies available for each class, and a special award given for oldest motorcycle.
Entry for the swap meet in $10 per vendor, but there will be no commercial vendors.
For more information, call 574-533-3450 or go online to www.cycleworksofgoshen.com.
This is a family-oriented, all-outdoor event, organizers said, adding that all CDC, state and local guidelines will be followed for COVID-19 during the event.
