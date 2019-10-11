Nearly $1.9M in road-funding grants issued
INDIANAPOLIS — Communities in Senate District 12 will receive a total of nearly $1.9 million to improve roads and bridges through the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program, according to state Sen. Blake Doriot, R-Syracuse.
The CCMG was established by the Indiana General Assembly in 2016, and aims to advance community infrastructure projects, strengthen local transportation networks and improve Indiana’s roads and bridges, according to Doriot. Since it was put into place, the program has awarded nearly $500 million in state matching funds for local construction projects.
In Senate District 12, one county and four municipalities received grants:
• Bristol received $132,195;
• Elkhart County received $1 million;
• Middlebury received $336,061;
• Millersburg received $90,244; and
• Syracuse received $339,597.
Through the program, the Indiana Department of Transportation matches up to $1 million when localities invest in road and bridge repairs. Counties with populations fewer than 50,000 and cities and towns with populations fewer than 10,000 receive a 75%/25% match, while counties with populations of at least 50,000 and cities and towns with populations of at least 10,000 receive a 50%/50% match.
Rules change for voting straight ticket
GOSHEN — Municipal voters of Elkhart, Goshen and Bristol will be affected by a rule change for voters who opt to vote straight ticket.
According to Elkhart County County Clerk Christopher Anderson, “The simple explanation is that a voter’s straight party vote no longer casts a vote for at-large candidates for city council at-large or town council at-large. The at-large offices must be individually marked by the voter for their choices to be counted.”
Someone voting straight ticket will only be able to cast a vote for mayor, clerk, judge and the district council candidate that the voter is eligible to vote for. The at-large candidates in Elkhart and Goshen will not receive a vote.
A straight party vote in Bristol will only cast a vote for the town clerk. A voter must individually mark the candidates they would like to vote for in the town council race, Anderson explained.
Creekside COB to host fish, chicken fry
ELKHART — An all-you-can-eat Dan’s fish and chicken fry will take place Saturday from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Creekside Church of the Brethren, 60455 C.R. 113.
Drive through or carry-out will be available.
Tickets purchased in advance cost $10. At the door, the cost is $11. Children ages 6 to 12 can eat for $6. Children ages 5 and younger can eat for free.
For more information, call 574-875-7800 or go online to www.creeksideconnected.com.
Runners to get their fright on
BRISTOL — The public is invited to dress up in their favorite Halloween costume and participate in the Oct. 26 Monster Mile, Frightening 5K, Terrible 10K and Haunted Hilly Half Marathon at Bonneyville Mill County Park. Proceeds go to the Elkhart County Down Syndrome Support Group.
The cost is $30 for the Monster Mile, $40 for the Frightening 5K/Terrible 10K and $50 for the Haunted Hilly Half Marathon.
Entry fees include protection from the Headless Horseman, finisher award, custom race shirt, AG awards for 5K, 10K and half marathon and Overall Awards for 5K and half marathon, plus post-race refreshments and free parking.
Packet pickup and registration will be Oct. 25 from 5-6:45 p.m. at the One Room School in Bonneyville Mill County Park. Packet pickup and registration on race day will be from 6:30-8:15 a.m. in the Briarwood Shelter.
To volunteer to help with this event, contact Stacie Aguilar at stacieface1211@gmail.com or 574-849-4344.
To register for the race, go online to raceroster.com/events/2019/23488/haunted-hilly-half-marathon-terrible-10k-frightening-5k-monster-mile
