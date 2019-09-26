Nappanee Parks to host Harry Potter Day
NAPPANEE — The world of Harry Potter will come to life Oct. 5 at West Park Pavilion, 500 N. Nappanee St. The event is for any muggle or magical being, and attendees can dress as their favorite Harry Potter character.
Attendees can visit Gringotts to get their galleons and then shop the village of Hogsmeade anytime from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Snacks can be purchased at the Three Broomsticks or Zonkos. Those in need of a wand can visit Ollivanders.
After getting stocked up on supplies, attendees can take classes at Hogwarts. The cost of class is 4 galleons 2 sickles 20 knuts ($20) for a full class schedule and two game galleons or attendees can pick and choose which classes they would like.
Classes will run every 30 minutes. A ticket is necessary to enter. Advance registration is suggested by this Wednesday, but walk-ins will be welcome while supplies last for additional fees.
Classes include:
• Potions — Mix up a special concoction to take home and learn a little science too.
• Herbology — Learn about magical plants and how to care for them.
• Care of Magical Creatures — Meet live mystical animals and learn all about them.
• Transfiguration — Take an ordinary item, cast a spell and transform it into something special.
• History of Magic — Test your knowledge with clues and a scavenger hunt.
If a person or child would like to receive a personalized letter, add it to registration by this Sunday for $2.50 and have an owl deliver the letter! Letter is not included in "All Class" registration.
Harry Potter Day is a volunteer-based and fan-run event.
For more information or to register, go online to nappaneeparks.recdesk.com
Webinar series to focus on advocating for seniors
GOSHEN — Purdue Extension Elkhart County will be holding a three-part, free webinar series for caregivers, community members and those who work with older adults.
On Oct. 17, senior and adult guardian advocate Ryan Washburn will talk about the warning signs of self-neglect, what to look for and what to do.
Financial exploitation of seniors will be shared Oct. 24 by Itzayana Prieto of Adult Protective Services.
On Oct. 31, a session will be presented on living well by Health & Human Science Extension Educators. The group will discuss how to help seniors navigate life transitions, develop a more positive outlook and find their purpose.
The sessions will run from noon to 1 p.m. at the Purdue Extension Elkhart County office, located on the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds.
To join the webinar series, register in advance by calling the Extension Office at 574-533-0554 or by emailing fink24@purdue.edu. This program and all programs of the Purdue University Extension Service are open to everyone. Those who need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program should contact Mary Ann Lienhart-Cross at 574-533-0554 or lienhart@purdue.edu by Oct. 11.
Field trip grant benefits two local schools
GOSHEN — Two Goshen schools will benefit from a state grant the supports field trips to Indiana state parks.
Receiving the Discover the Outdoors Field Trip Grant are: Prairie View Elementary School, Goshen Schools, for a fourth-grade field trip to Chain O’Lakes State Park; and Woodland Christian School, Goshen, for grades three to four to visit Pokagon State Park.
The grants fund transportation costs, program fees and classroom supplies related to preparation or follow up for the field trips.
