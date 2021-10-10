COVID vaccine clinic set for Saturday
ELKHART - The Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition, in partnership with the Indiana State Department of Health and Radio La Raza WKAM-1460, will host a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinic Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The clinic will take place in the parking lot of NIHHC’s Elkhart office location, 444 N. Nappanee St., Elkhart.
The following services will be offered:
• Pfizer vaccine: ages 12 and older (first and second dose available; booster available
for those eligible)
• Johnson & Johnson vaccine: ages 18 and older (requires only one dose)
• COVID-19 testing: rapid and PCR
No documents are required, and community members are encouraged to register for their appointments now by calling or sending a WhatsApp message to NIHHC’s COVID-19 hotline at (574) 206-3938 or by calling 1-877-21-SALUD (72583).
College Goal Sunday set for Nov. 7, scholarships available
GOSHEN - Financial aid professionals from all across Indiana, including at Goshen College, will be volunteering during College Goal Sunday, Nov. 7, from 2 to 4 p.m., at the Goshen College Union Building at 1700 S. Main St.
This free event to help college-bound Indiana students and their families complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form and open the door to financial aid.
The free virtual event is available by visiting CollegeGoalSunday.org and following the link to the virtual event there, according to a news release.
The free program assists Indiana students in filing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). The FAFSA form is required for students to be considered for federal and state grants, scholarships, and Federal student loans at most colleges, universities, and vocational/technical schools nationwide.
The FAFSA MUST be filed by April 15 to be eligible for Indiana financial aid.
Students should attend College Goal Sunday with their parent(s) or guardian(s), and parent(s) should bring completed 2020 IRS 1040 tax returns, W-2 Forms and other 2020 income and benefits information. Students who worked should also bring their income information. Students 24 years of age or older may attend alone and bring their completed 2020 IRS 1040 tax return, W-2 Form or other 2020 income and benefits information.
Students and parent(s) are encouraged to apply for their U.S. Department of Education FSA IDs at studentaid.gov before logging in to the event. Volunteers will walk through the online form line-by-line and answer families’ individual questions as needed.
All sites offer FAFSA online capabilities and many have Spanish interpreters. A complete list of sites is available at CollegeGoalSunday.org.
Students may also win one of five $1,000 scholarships. Students who attend College Goal Sunday and submit a completed evaluation form will automatically be entered in a drawing for a $1,000 scholarship. The winners will be notified in spring and scholarships will be sent directly to the higher education institution selected by the winning students, the release said.
21st Century Scholars are income-eligible students who sign a contract in the seventh or eighth grade promising they will graduate from high school, meet grade point requirements, fulfill a pledge of good citizenship, and apply for college financial aid. Upon high school completion, Scholars who have fulfilled the commitment and demonstrate financial need receive state funds to help cover their college tuition and fees for up to eight semesters at eligible Indiana public colleges or an equal dollar amount at eligible Indiana private colleges.
To fulfill their pledge scholars must submit a completed FAFSA form on time.
Local genealogist to host presentation
NAPPANEE — Dr. Michael D. Lacopo will present his lecture, “Deconstructing Your Family Tree: Re-Evaluating the Evidence” at the Nappanee Public Library, 157 N. Main St., from 10 to 11 a.m. Oct. 30
Dr. Lacopo is a retired small-animal veterinarian and professional genealogist born and raised in northern Indiana. Researching since 1980, his research skills cover a broad range, with specialties in German research, Mid-Atlantic American research, genetic genealogy, social history, and advanced problem-solving.
Registration is requested. Customers can visit https://bit.ly/2ZPFASR to sign up.
